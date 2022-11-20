ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Cantonment Rotary Club to serve 353 families for Thanksgiving

CANTONMENT, Fla. -- All of the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are getting delivered to help families in the north end of Escambia County celebrate the holiday. Each year, the Cantonment Rotary Club gather to share their blessings with friends and neighbors. This year, they are able to serve 353 families.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola organizations deliver Thanksgiving meals to grandparents in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second annual "Grand Giving" took place Wednesday morning to give out thanksgiving meals to the community. SWAT community ambassadors, the FoodRaising Friends food pantry, and Classic City Catering put it together with the help of Step One Automotive and several other organizations in the community. Delicious...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Miracle League of Pensacola hosts annual Turkey Fry fundraiser

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's still some time to get your turkey fried for Thanksgiving. The Miracle League of Pensacola is frying turkeys for the public at the John R. Jones Sports Complex/ Miracle League Fields until 4 p.m. Wednesday. It's a minimum of $30 per turkey or turkey breast. If...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police give out Thanksgiving meals to 29 families

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department handed out Thanksgiving meals to families in need this week. Monday, thanksgiving meals were handed out to 29 families nominated by members of the police department. This is the third year they've partnered with The Kugelman Family Foundation, Pensacola's Finest Foundation, Manna Food...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

D.C. Reeves sworn-in as new Pensacola Mayor

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola held a special council meeting on Tuesday, swearing in members Charles Bare, Jared Moore and Allison Patton. Right after that, D.C. Reeves took the oath of office as the new Pensacola Mayor. Reeves replaces outgoing mayor Grover Robinson. The council also ratified and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

The Watson Law Firm gives out 1,000 turkeys to those in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of cars lined the crown plaza Sunday night and early Monday morning to receive a free thanksgiving meal, provided by the Watson Law Firm. The firm, in partnership with their sponsors and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, gave away 1,000 meals as part of their annual Thanksgiving food drive. “I […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Is Black Friday hype returning to the Gulf Coast?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Most big box stores and malls will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, as they take a day off in anticipation of Black Friday. Some of those retailers started offering deals weeks ago, and others provide some of the same deals online. Black Friday is known for big...
PENSACOLA, FL

