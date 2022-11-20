Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
Cantonment Rotary Club to serve 353 families for Thanksgiving
CANTONMENT, Fla. -- All of the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are getting delivered to help families in the north end of Escambia County celebrate the holiday. Each year, the Cantonment Rotary Club gather to share their blessings with friends and neighbors. This year, they are able to serve 353 families.
WEAR
Pensacola organizations deliver Thanksgiving meals to grandparents in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second annual "Grand Giving" took place Wednesday morning to give out thanksgiving meals to the community. SWAT community ambassadors, the FoodRaising Friends food pantry, and Classic City Catering put it together with the help of Step One Automotive and several other organizations in the community. Delicious...
WEAR
Miracle League of Pensacola hosts annual Turkey Fry fundraiser
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's still some time to get your turkey fried for Thanksgiving. The Miracle League of Pensacola is frying turkeys for the public at the John R. Jones Sports Complex/ Miracle League Fields until 4 p.m. Wednesday. It's a minimum of $30 per turkey or turkey breast. If...
WEAR
Pensacola Police give out Thanksgiving meals to 29 families
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department handed out Thanksgiving meals to families in need this week. Monday, thanksgiving meals were handed out to 29 families nominated by members of the police department. This is the third year they've partnered with The Kugelman Family Foundation, Pensacola's Finest Foundation, Manna Food...
MAWSS employee makes unlikely friend in dog, brings him ‘get well soon’ toy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day that you see a Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service employee playing with a pup while completing a work task. For Ashley Brazell and her family, it used to be a normal occurrence until recently. Brazell made a post on Facebook Nov. 21, praising a man they […]
WEAR
Niceville community comes together to build Geek Lights on the Corner light show
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- It's an annual tradition you can't miss in Niceville -- Geek Lights on the corner is returning now for a decade and a half of bringing the community the greatest light show in town. If you haven't seen it, here's how the crews have managed to put...
WEAR
Crestview Community Chorus to perform before Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 12
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The Crestview Community Chorus is welcoming in the holiday cheer. On Dec. 12, the chorus will kick off the holidays by performing before the lighting of the Christmas tree at Courthouse Square on North Main Street. The chorus will begin singing at 4:45 p.m. Other regional bands...
WEAR
Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge for second time this month
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For the second time this month, a truck crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Wednesday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at the the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pictures show the box truck is stuck under the bridge after crashing into it. The roof of...
utv44.com
Friends and family gather to celebrate the life of Mobile's "Dancing Machine"
Last summer, a Mobile Mardi Gras icon passed away, leaving a void on the port city's parade route. For decades, Clifford Thomas, known locally as "The Dancing Machine", would delight parade goers, leading processions in his colorful costumes as the city's unofficial drum major. He became a staple on the...
WEAR
D.C. Reeves sworn-in as new Pensacola Mayor
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola held a special council meeting on Tuesday, swearing in members Charles Bare, Jared Moore and Allison Patton. Right after that, D.C. Reeves took the oath of office as the new Pensacola Mayor. Reeves replaces outgoing mayor Grover Robinson. The council also ratified and...
The Watson Law Firm gives out 1,000 turkeys to those in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of cars lined the crown plaza Sunday night and early Monday morning to receive a free thanksgiving meal, provided by the Watson Law Firm. The firm, in partnership with their sponsors and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, gave away 1,000 meals as part of their annual Thanksgiving food drive. “I […]
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
WEAR
'Shocked and speechless': Pensacola LGBTQ+ nightclubs react to Colorado mass shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- LGBTQ+ nightclubs in Pensacola are reacting to the mass shooting over the weekend at a nightclub in Colorado. It happened Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 25 more. The 22-year-old suspect is in custody after being subdued by...
WEAR
Is Black Friday hype returning to the Gulf Coast?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Most big box stores and malls will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, as they take a day off in anticipation of Black Friday. Some of those retailers started offering deals weeks ago, and others provide some of the same deals online. Black Friday is known for big...
Scruffy the Schnoodle needs a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Schnoodle name Scruffy.
Pensacola man arrested after puppies die from neglect
A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of leaving puppies in a backyard in July without food, water or veterinary care.
Judge in Chrisley case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Pensacola: Insider
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit reality […]
Comments / 1