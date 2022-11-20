ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

WLBT

Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says

BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
BRANDON, MS
CBS 42

Teen found dead near fiery crash in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Capitol police responded to a call about a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Officers were told two armed males carjacked two victims and […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was found dead Sunday night after two vehicles, taken at gunpoint in Belhaven less than three hours earlier, crashed into one another. Jakobi Beauchamp, 18, was found lying in the street after firefighters responded to a car wreck that sent a Hyundai Sonata into flames a mile and a half away at Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue.
JACKSON, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Mississippi man charged with kidnapping in course of armed carjacking

A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the course of an armed carjacking. Monday afternoon, Brookhaven Police arrested Johnny Potts, 28, for his alleged participation in an altercation one week ago. “It started from a car accident, where an individual demanded a specific amount of money,”...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Teen hit by vehicle after shots fired at Vicksburg birthday party

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle after shots were fired outside a Vicksburg birthday party. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Vicksburg Commons. Witnesses said a group of people attempted to join the party, but they were not allowed […]
VICKSBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Belhaven carjacking leads to wreck and shooting, which leads to Sunday night death investigation

One man is dead, another has been shot, and an elderly woman has been hospitalized after an incident in the area of Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue Sunday night. It started when two vehicles were carjacked in the Belhaven area, according to JPD spokesman Sam Brown. Brown said later, those two vehicles were involved in the accident at Northside and Bailey. He said JPD is handling the death pending and accident investigation, while Capital police are handling the carjackings. That was all the information he could release at the time.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police investigating two recent shooting incidents

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents which recently took place within the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to shots being fired into a house. The resident reported she heard some persons arguing outside and then someone fired three shots. One bullet entered the home and struck a television. There were four persons inside the residence at the time.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for missing Rankin County man

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Joe Causey of Pearl. Causey, 69, is described as a black male, five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, November 20, at about 3:00 p.m. in the 500 […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out inside vacant building on Jefferson Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Arson investigators with the Jackson Fire Department are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that broke out Sunday night on Jefferson Street. It happened around 10 p.m. One reason it took crews so long to put out the fire, Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says,...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi Department of Transportation receives $4M to help widen Lakeland Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

