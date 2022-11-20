One man is dead, another has been shot, and an elderly woman has been hospitalized after an incident in the area of Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue Sunday night. It started when two vehicles were carjacked in the Belhaven area, according to JPD spokesman Sam Brown. Brown said later, those two vehicles were involved in the accident at Northside and Bailey. He said JPD is handling the death pending and accident investigation, while Capital police are handling the carjackings. That was all the information he could release at the time.

