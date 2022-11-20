Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
breezejmu.org
Analysis | Despite 16-point loss, Dukes had chances to upset No. 1 UNC
Any time you match up with a No. 1-ranked team on the road, it’ll almost certainly be an uphill battle. JMU men’s basketball’s 80-64 loss against North Carolina on Sunday afternoon was no different. But for parts of the game, the Dukes were more competitive than the...
Mack Brown Live: Transfer Portal Opening Again
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Since the emergence of the NCAA transfer portal in 2018, thousands of college athletes have taken the opportunity to put their name in the online database declaring their desire to find a new place to play, and it’s no different at North Carolina. With...
Chronicle
Devils in the details: Duke men's basketball falls in Champions Classic, women's soccer advances in NCAA tournament
They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. With 4:37 left on the clock and 59-54 on the scoreboard, it seemed that freshman center Kyle Filipowski’s third-consecutive double-double effort was just enough to place the men’s basketball team in position for another victory at Tuesday’s Champions Classic against Kansas. But after Kansas scored on five straight possessions, the writing was on the wall for the Blue Devils, who could only respond with five points of their own to the Jayhawks’ 15. Following a Filipowski layup, Kansas scored seven consecutive points and answered junior captain Jeremy Roach’s 3-pointer with an alley-oop to Gradey Dick that left the score 63-62. The Jayhawks didn’t look back, keeping the lead in the final minutes for the to end the game with a 69-64 score victory.
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball in the Phil Knight Invitational: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Times
Both the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams will be participating in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR, during the Thanksgiving holiday. The tournament will provide the first true tests of both teams’ seasons, with multiple ranked foes waiting out west. Both teams will begin action on Thursday.
Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal
By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention ...
No. 1 UNC opens Phil Knight Invitational vs. Portland
With its perfect record intact, No. 1 North Carolina is leaving Chapel Hill for the first time this season, heading
triangletribune.com
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights
RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons. For St. Aug’s sake, a newfangled...
Appalachian State offers Smoky Mountain junior Da'Mare Williams
Sylva, N.C. — Smoky Mountain High School junior athlete Da'Mare Williams has reported an offer from Appalachian State University. It is his first offer. Williams is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He plays wide receiver and cornerback. '. Williams enjoyed a breakout season this fall. He caught 61...
The State Port Pilot
South baseball senior Jenkins signs with UNC Tar Heels
Consider this signing a warmup. South Brunswick senior baseball player Walker Jenkins signed a letter of intent Friday to attend the University of North Carolina.
Indy Rally Falls Short In State Quarterfinal Loss 44-36 At Grimsley
MINT HILL, NC – The Independence Patriots football team fell just short of an upset victory over the #1 seed Grimsley Whirlies in Greensboro on Friday night. The weather was clear but very cold for this football game. This contest may have been the biggest matchup in the state of North Carolina on Friday when these two teams locked horns in an exciting game.
Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star point guard visits again
Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month. That all...
Burlington Cummings Marching Cavalier Band needs your help getting to the 2023 Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state. Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions. However, the Marching...
virginiasports.com
Virginia at Virginia Tech Football Game Canceled
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been canceled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue...
elonnewsnetwork.com
5-star freshmen headline Elon’s women’s tennis
Freshmen Madison Cordisco (left) and Helen Sarikulaya (right) high five during a doubles match at the Jimmy Powell Invitational on Oct. 30. Elon University’s women’s tennis team has a lot to look forward to in the spring. Freshmen Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulaya, both five-star recruits according to The Tennis Recruiting Network, are two of the highest ranked players the program has ever seen. Their skill translated fast, as they posted a combined 14-2 record in singles and 5-1 playing doubles together.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million
GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
gsabusiness.com
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University
Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington gym teaches self defense for women
Pink & Fierce owner Shannon Marshall-Hughes punches a punching bag during class on Oct. 25. For Burlington resident Shannon Marshall-Hughes, Krav Maga is the key to unleashing her “inner lioness.” She opened Pink & Fierce, a women’s self-defense gym located in Burlington, to help other women do the same through martial arts.
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WXII 12
WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
Comments / 0