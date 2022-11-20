ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

247Sports

Mack Brown Live: Transfer Portal Opening Again

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Since the emergence of the NCAA transfer portal in 2018, thousands of college athletes have taken the opportunity to put their name in the online database declaring their desire to find a new place to play, and it’s no different at North Carolina. With...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chronicle

Devils in the details: Duke men's basketball falls in Champions Classic, women's soccer advances in NCAA tournament

They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. With 4:37 left on the clock and 59-54 on the scoreboard, it seemed that freshman center Kyle Filipowski’s third-consecutive double-double effort was just enough to place the men’s basketball team in position for another victory at Tuesday’s Champions Classic against Kansas. But after Kansas scored on five straight possessions, the writing was on the wall for the Blue Devils, who could only respond with five points of their own to the Jayhawks’ 15. Following a Filipowski layup, Kansas scored seven consecutive points and answered junior captain Jeremy Roach’s 3-pointer with an alley-oop to Gradey Dick that left the score 63-62. The Jayhawks didn’t look back, keeping the lead in the final minutes for the to end the game with a 69-64 score victory.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal

By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention ...
DURHAM, NC
triangletribune.com

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons. For St. Aug’s sake, a newfangled...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Appalachian State offers Smoky Mountain junior Da'Mare Williams

Sylva, N.C. — Smoky Mountain High School junior athlete Da'Mare Williams has reported an offer from Appalachian State University. It is his first offer. Williams is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He plays wide receiver and cornerback. '. Williams enjoyed a breakout season this fall. He caught 61...
BOONE, NC
virginiasports.com

Virginia at Virginia Tech Football Game Canceled

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been canceled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue...
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

5-star freshmen headline Elon’s women’s tennis

Freshmen Madison Cordisco (left) and Helen Sarikulaya (right) high five during a doubles match at the Jimmy Powell Invitational on Oct. 30. Elon University’s women’s tennis team has a lot to look forward to in the spring. Freshmen Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulaya, both five-star recruits according to The Tennis Recruiting Network, are two of the highest ranked players the program has ever seen. Their skill translated fast, as they posted a combined 14-2 record in singles and 5-1 playing doubles together.
ELON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
GREENSBORO, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington gym teaches self defense for women

Pink & Fierce owner Shannon Marshall-Hughes punches a punching bag during class on Oct. 25. For Burlington resident Shannon Marshall-Hughes, Krav Maga is the key to unleashing her “inner lioness.” She opened Pink & Fierce, a women’s self-defense gym located in Burlington, to help other women do the same through martial arts.
BURLINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

