Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
WJTV.com
Police investigate possible shooting at Jackson apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a possible shooting in north Jackson on Tuesday, November, 22. The incident was at the Trails at Northpointe Apartments on Northpointe Parkway near East County Line. It’s unclear if there were any injuries as details are limited at this time.
WAPT
Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says
BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
WLBT
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after leading Capitol Police on a chase which would come to an end on the interstate. According to authorities, the pursuit began when a man driving a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat would not stop for a traffic violation. A chase then...
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping in course of armed carjacking
A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the course of an armed carjacking. Monday afternoon, Brookhaven Police arrested Johnny Potts, 28, for his alleged participation in an altercation one week ago. “It started from a car accident, where an individual demanded a specific amount of money,”...
WLBT
Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made after a game of dice in Yazoo County turned deadly on Sunday just after midnight. According to Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann, the murder suspect has been identified as Johnny Lee House, who turned himself in to officials on Monday.
WLBT
Brandon PD: Man arrested for cutting, pistol-whipping girlfriend before hiding in woods
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly cutting and pistol-whipping his girlfriend before darting into the nearby woods. According to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Hill Circle in Brandon where...
Teen found dead near fiery crash in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Capitol police responded to a call about a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Officers were told two armed males carjacked two victims and […]
Mississippi man arrested, found hiding under mobile home after car chase with deputies
A Mississippi man may have thought he evaded deputies in a chase Saturday until they found him hiding under a mobile home. Derrick Darden, 25 of Warren County was arrested on multiple warrants by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after a car chase on Saturday. Deputy Sheriff Michael Whitley...
WAPT
3 of 21 shootings involving Mississippi police officers in 2022 have been fatal
JACKSON, Miss. — Out of 21 shootings this year in Mississippi that involved police officers, three have resulted in deaths. William Drake's son, Jaylen Lewis, was one of those who died. "A father's love never goes away, especially as the child gets older," Drake said. Lewis' family recently posted...
WAPT
One person is dead and several others wounded after bonfire shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — A man is dead and several others were wounded following a shooting in Yazoo County, according to Yazoo County coroner Ricky shivers. Yazoo County sheriff, Jake Sheriff said it happened during a bonfire at Wells Ranch. Police received the call around 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Teen hit by vehicle after shots fired at Vicksburg birthday party
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle after shots were fired outside a Vicksburg birthday party. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Vicksburg Commons. Witnesses said a group of people attempted to join the party, but they were not allowed […]
Silver Alert issued for missing Rankin County man
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Joe Causey, of Pearl. Causey, 69, is described as five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, he was last seen Sunday, November 20, at about 3:00 p.m. in the […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police investigating two recent shooting incidents
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents which recently took place within the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to shots being fired into a house. The resident reported she heard some persons arguing outside and then someone fired three shots. One bullet entered the home and struck a television. There were four persons inside the residence at the time.
WAPT
Woman convicted of running down, killing romantic rival
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman has been convicted of murder after running down a romantic rival who died after spending two years in a coma. Brittany Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chornell Mayfield. The two women had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a "mutual love interest" that ended with Carter running over Mayfield with an SUV, according to a release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II.
Mississippi police looking for missing Greenville teen
Police are looking for a 17-year-old Mississippi girl last seen on Friday. Greenville Police posted on social media requesting help locating Shakiyah Selmon. Selmon, 17, who was last seen on Friday, Nov. 18. Selmon weighs approximately 190 pounds and is 5-foot, 5-inches in height. She has medium-length dark-colored braids and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Belhaven carjacking leads to wreck and shooting, which leads to Sunday night death investigation
One man is dead, another has been shot, and an elderly woman has been hospitalized after an incident in the area of Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue Sunday night. It started when two vehicles were carjacked in the Belhaven area, according to JPD spokesman Sam Brown. Brown said later, those two vehicles were involved in the accident at Northside and Bailey. He said JPD is handling the death pending and accident investigation, while Capital police are handling the carjackings. That was all the information he could release at the time.
WLBT
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop, hiding under trailer in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted by several agencies was arrested after attempting to flee from authorities Saturday night, Vicksburg Daily News reports. VDN says a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Honda Accord on Highway 80 just after 8 p.m. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the vehicle sped up and attempted to flee.
WAPT
Vehicle collides with utility pole leaving some Rankin county residents without power
BRANDON, Miss. — The Flowood Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle wreck involving an SUV on Grants Ferry Road. According to Flowood police, the SUV collided with a power pole around 5:30 p.m. leaving more than 1,000 customers in that area without power. Entergy Mississippi said their crews were...
WLBT
Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was found dead Sunday night after two vehicles, taken at gunpoint in Belhaven less than three hours earlier, crashed into one another. Jakobi Beauchamp, 18, was found lying in the street after firefighters responded to a car wreck that sent a Hyundai Sonata into flames a mile and a half away at Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue.
Comments / 1