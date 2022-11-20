ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo County, MS

WLBT

Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV.com

Police investigate possible shooting at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a possible shooting in north Jackson on Tuesday, November, 22. The incident was at the Trails at Northpointe Apartments on Northpointe Parkway near East County Line. It’s unclear if there were any injuries as details are limited at this time.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says

BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
BRANDON, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Mississippi man charged with kidnapping in course of armed carjacking

A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the course of an armed carjacking. Monday afternoon, Brookhaven Police arrested Johnny Potts, 28, for his alleged participation in an altercation one week ago. “It started from a car accident, where an individual demanded a specific amount of money,”...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made after a game of dice in Yazoo County turned deadly on Sunday just after midnight. According to Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann, the murder suspect has been identified as Johnny Lee House, who turned himself in to officials on Monday.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Teen found dead near fiery crash in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Capitol police responded to a call about a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Officers were told two armed males carjacked two victims and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen hit by vehicle after shots fired at Vicksburg birthday party

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle after shots were fired outside a Vicksburg birthday party. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Vicksburg Commons. Witnesses said a group of people attempted to join the party, but they were not allowed […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for missing Rankin County man

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Joe Causey, of Pearl. Causey, 69, is described as five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, he was last seen Sunday, November 20, at about 3:00 p.m. in the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police investigating two recent shooting incidents

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents which recently took place within the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to shots being fired into a house. The resident reported she heard some persons arguing outside and then someone fired three shots. One bullet entered the home and struck a television. There were four persons inside the residence at the time.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Woman convicted of running down, killing romantic rival

JACKSON, Miss. — A woman has been convicted of murder after running down a romantic rival who died after spending two years in a coma. Brittany Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chornell Mayfield. The two women had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a "mutual love interest" that ended with Carter running over Mayfield with an SUV, according to a release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police looking for missing Greenville teen

Police are looking for a 17-year-old Mississippi girl last seen on Friday. Greenville Police posted on social media requesting help locating Shakiyah Selmon. Selmon, 17, who was last seen on Friday, Nov. 18. Selmon weighs approximately 190 pounds and is 5-foot, 5-inches in height. She has medium-length dark-colored braids and...
GREENVILLE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Belhaven carjacking leads to wreck and shooting, which leads to Sunday night death investigation

One man is dead, another has been shot, and an elderly woman has been hospitalized after an incident in the area of Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue Sunday night. It started when two vehicles were carjacked in the Belhaven area, according to JPD spokesman Sam Brown. Brown said later, those two vehicles were involved in the accident at Northside and Bailey. He said JPD is handling the death pending and accident investigation, while Capital police are handling the carjackings. That was all the information he could release at the time.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was found dead Sunday night after two vehicles, taken at gunpoint in Belhaven less than three hours earlier, crashed into one another. Jakobi Beauchamp, 18, was found lying in the street after firefighters responded to a car wreck that sent a Hyundai Sonata into flames a mile and a half away at Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue.
JACKSON, MS

