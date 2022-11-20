NC State women's basketball no match for UConn, Azzi Fudd in top-10 battle

In a rematch of last season's instant-classic Elite Eight game that went to double-overtime, No. 7 NC State couldn't match the firepower of No. 3 UConn and fell 91-69 in Hartford, Connecticut in Sunday.

Azzi Fudd, ranked second in the nation with a 29.0 points-per-game average, scored 32 as the Huskies earned a second straight win over a top-10 opponent after beating No. 5 Texas on Monday.

NC State didn't have an answer for the Huskies' attack as the Wolfpack is still trying to find its rhythm after returning just one starter from last season's team that fell one win short of the second Final Four in program history.

Leading 40-33 at halftime after Edwards beat the buzzer with a fast-break layup, UConn pulled away in the second half as Senechal Lopez found her stroke and scored all 20 of her points after the break.

The Wolfpack shot 37% from the floor with UConn hitting 50% of its shots, including 34% from beyond the arc.

The Huskies also had a huge advantage with 27 points off 19 Wolfpack turnovers.

Nika Muhl set a UConn record with 15 assists, an impressive feat for a program that featured some of the greatest point guards in women's basketball history in Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

Here are takeaways from Sunday's NC State (4-1) vs. UConn (3-0) women's basketball game.

Pregame emergency

As the 1 p.m. broadcast was beginning on FS1, an announcement was made that a member of UConn’s coaching staff had suffered a medical emergency and tipoff would be delayed.

The staffer turned out to be associate head coach Chris Daily, who’s been on Geno Auriemma’s staff since he came to UConn in 1985.

The network reported that Dailey had collapsed on the sideline and was taken off the court on a stretcher, but she was alert, smiling and waiving toward fans at the XL Center.

The Associated Press reported that Dailey, 63, had fainted just after the national anthem.

Tipoff was pushed to 1:15 p.m.

Huskies start strong

UConn held a 10-point lead after the first 10 minutes of play, but the eyeball test showed an even more dominant quarter.

Thirteen of the Huskies’ first 15 points came off turnovers.

Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin, whose brother AJ hit a game-winning overtime layup to send the Atlanta Hawks over the Toronto Raptors one night earlier, ran roughshod over an NC State defense that looked overwhelmed.

Fudd had already hit double-figure scoring with 11 points in the first quarter, and Griffin had four steals in the first 10 minutes.

Griffin, Fudd and Edwards combined to score all of UConn’s 40 first-half points, with Fudd accounting for more than half of that total with 22 on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

This is DJ’s team

In her second season with NC State, Johnson has evolved from the ACC’s Sixth Player of the Year to a starting point guard and clear team leader.

Johnson single-handedly kept NC State in Sunday’s game early with a team-high 14 points.

When she’s not on the floor, the Wolfpack loses a spark. When she is on the floor, she’s a threat to score or find an open player every time she touches the ball.

River Baldwin shows potential

Baldwin, who transferred from Florida State, held her own in the paint against a ridiculously talented UConn squad.

A big-bodied defender at 6-foot-5, Baldwin showed a fundamentally solid game by boxing out, setting hard screens and maneuvering well in the post to get six points and nine rebounds.

Her won’t-back-down response to one of the best teams in the country bodes well for a Wolfpack squad left searching for a new identity after losing three-time All-American post Elissa Cunane to graduation.

Wolfpack coach Wes Moore brought in Baldwin and 6-3 forward Mimi Collins to slow UConn’s rebounding advantage as Jakia Brown-Turner’s minutes were limited due to picking up her fourth foul just three minutes into the second half.

What's next for Wolfpack?

The Wolfpack has holiday travel plans, with a trip to Mexico and the Cancun Challenge coming next week. NC State will play former UConn great Shea Ralph's Vanderbilt squad on Thanksgiving Day (4 p.m., FloHoops) and then face West Virginia on Friday (4 p.m., FloHoops).

The Pack has another tough back-to-back in the first week of December, facing player-of-the-year candidate Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge on Dec. 1 (8:30 p.m., ESPN2) and then playing at Georgia on Dec. 5 (8 p.m., SEC Network).

After home games against USF (Dec. 11) and Davidson (Dec. 15), NC State begins ACC play on Dec. 18 at home against Clemson.