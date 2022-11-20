ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts

By Brad Dress
 3 days ago
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reiterated his pledge to remove Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) from their committee posts if he becomes Speaker in the next Congress.

McCarthy told Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that he would remove Swalwell and Schiff from their posts on the House Intelligence Committee, accusing them of being compromised or biased.

“Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector. Why would we ever give him a security clearance in the secrets to America? So I will not allow him to be on Intel,” McCarthy said. “You have Adam Schiff, who had lied to the American public time and again. We will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either.”

Swalwell has been a target for Republicans after it was reported a Chinese intelligence operative had formed close ties with the Democratic lawmaker. Swalwell has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Schiff has earned the ire of the GOP since he led impeachment hearings against former President Trump in 2019. He also sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy also said he would remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, accusing her of making antisemitic comments in the past. Omar has long been critical of Israel and its “atrocities” in the occupied Palestinian territories, sometimes drawing rebuke from within her own party.

McCarthy warned he would remove the lawmakers in January, after Democratic leadership stripped Republican lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) from committee posts for invoking political violence.

The GOP won the majority last week. McCarthy won a conference vote to remain the leader of the Republican party, but to become Speaker still must win a majority vote on the floor when the next Congress convenes in January.

Ophelia Gilyard
3d ago

Republicans are not concentrating on helping the people of the United States. They are going to take up 2 years doing nothing for the country. but getting revenge. It's time to grow up

Washingtonian
3d ago

Don't let the power that you don't even have yet go to your head McCarthy. How about we hear about how you're going to fix inflation, crime, and border that you all have been whining about.

Barry Palmrr
3d ago

It’s all revenge nothing more I thoughtThey worked for the people all I see them doing is going after each other and I have yet to hear one of them talk about American future not one only about revenge

