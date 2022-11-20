Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Smartphone users get weirdly defensive about a lot of their choices, and right there at the top of that list lies messaging platforms. From group texts to green bubbles, leaving on read to forwarding memes, there's no shortage of tiny little topics for us to get all nice and contentious as we debate them. Message reactions are definitely one of those subjects, whether you're all-in with RCS or just trying to keep up with your iPhone-using friends. Thankfully, Google looks ready to really open the message reaction floodgates, as the Messages app tests the ability to react with any emoji you want.

1 HOUR AGO