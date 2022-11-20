Read full article on original website
Google Messages is getting ready to let you react with any emoji you like
Smartphone users get weirdly defensive about a lot of their choices, and right there at the top of that list lies messaging platforms. From group texts to green bubbles, leaving on read to forwarding memes, there's no shortage of tiny little topics for us to get all nice and contentious as we debate them. Message reactions are definitely one of those subjects, whether you're all-in with RCS or just trying to keep up with your iPhone-using friends. Thankfully, Google looks ready to really open the message reaction floodgates, as the Messages app tests the ability to react with any emoji you want.
Google fixes slow Nest Wifi Pro speeds, but your numbers might still look low
Google announced the Wi-Fi 6E-compatible Nest Wifi Pro mesh router system in early October. It was a significant upgrade over the 2019 Nest Wifi, which despite its flaws, was among our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers to buy. With 6GHz channel and Wi-Fi 6E support, you'd have thought Google's latest Wifi router would allow you to take full advantage of your gigabit connection. As it turned out, early adopters of the router ran into a bug that capped their speeds to just 50Mbps. Google quickly acknowledged the bug, and just over a week later, a fix is rolling out a fix for it.
OnePlus 11 could feature superfast UFS 4.0 storage
The 2022 flagship smartphone season is over and, with Qualcomm announcing its 2023 flagship chip — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — the race is on for next-gen Android flagships to hit the market. The OnePlus 11 has already been confirmed to feature Qualcomm's latest chip and be among the first to launch. Now, more details about the phone have surfaced online, detailing its use of speedy UFS 4.0 storage, packing oodles of RAM, and its build quality.
Samsung brings its November 2022 patch to Galaxy S22 and Z Flip 4 phones in the US
Samsung has built a solid reputation for regular and reliable software updates over the last few years, and that's continuing now as the November 2022 security patch reaches devices in the US. Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, were the first to kick off this round of updates at the beginning of the month, quickly followed by last year's foldables and the Verizon Note 10.
Here is your first look at Material You on Chromebooks
Since Material You was introduced to the world alongside Android 12, it has crept into the user interface of scores of Android apps. Its dynamic theming capabilities only just made their way to a preview version of Chrome for desktop — the first time we saw dynamic theming outside the confines of the Android ecosystem. Turns out, Google's plans to bring Material You elements to Chromebooks are also in motion.
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
All of Android 13's themed icons we found and how to activate them
Google introduced themed icons with Android 12, along with its new Material You design language. The feature does what you would expect. It matches the app icons on your homescreen with the colors from your wallpaper, giving your favorite Android phone an even better look. This gives you a uniform, less busy look for your launcher.
OnePlus’s best attempt at wireless earbuds is down to only $80 in this crazy Black Friday deal
OnePlus completed its TWS (Total Wireless Stereo) portfolio with the launch of the high-end Buds Pro last year. Launched at $150, the OnePlus Buds Pro were always a tough sell in a sea of the best affordable wireless earbuds. If you want to step up your TWS experience, there isn't a better time than this Black Friday to buy the OnePlus Buds Pro for only $80.
WhatsApp for Windows is finally beta testing a dedicated tab for call logs
WhatsApp's users have been enjoying the benefits of multi-device support for a while now, and that was recently expanded to allow using a secondary smartphone, as well. Although you can use a linked device to place voice and video calls when using WhatsApp on a PC the user interface has lacked a dedicated tab for logging your calls. That's now changing, as WhatsApp starts testing a new call log for its Windows app.
Google brings its spruced-up Wallet app to 12 new countries
Google renamed its payment solution for the nth time earlier this year, leaving us with a rebranded Google Wallet and an app that can now hold all your IDs, tickets, vaccine certificates, digital car keys, and whatnot in one place — just like your IRL wallet. Google Wallet has already been available in lots if regions around the world, and it's now making its way to another dozen markets.
How to search in Google Sheets
Google Sheets is an excellent tool for storing, managing, and organizing large data sets. However, that also means that getting to a particular data point can be difficult, as it's easily lost. You don't want to shift through each cell in a thousand rows long spreadsheet to look for a single entry. To simplify this task, Google Sheets has search operators that can help you easily find anything.
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It's becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the "Worldwide Digital" division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
TinyWow makes file sharing simple with its free PDF compression tool
How useful is TinyWow? It can distill the genius of William Shakespeare's entire collection of sonnets down from 558 kb to a very taut 485 kb. How does it do such a stupendous feat? Compression is the process of reducing the size of the original file to expedite file sharing. The resulting files will occupy less space on your USB drives and make emailing your documents a possibility.
Trade up to a free Pixel 7 Pro in this tantalizing Black Friday deal
Google's Pixel 7 Pro refines the Pixel experience after the 6 Pro's initial stumbles last year, improving stability and taking the camera prowess to new levels with image fusing and 4K60fps video on all cameras. 30W fast charging and Pixel's addictive features like automatic Call screening and Pixel recorder help make the Pixel 7 Pro an alluring phone even as an iterative update.
Wirelessly charge your Pixel and Pixel Buds at once with this Black Friday deal
Have multiple gadgets you'd like to wirelessly charge? The iOttie iON Wireless Duo, made for Google, has room for two: a stand perfect for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 and a pad for your Pixel Buds. Typically going for $60 at iOttie and $50 at Amazon, you can get it this Black Friday for just $38!
Google Fi is giving its most valued subscribers free YouTube Premium for a year
Subscribers to Google Fi, which has one of the best data plans for your money, have access to some of the company's best synergies — buy a new Pixel device with Pixel Pass and you get free, sustaining memberships to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google One, Google Play Pass, plus Preferred Care coverage for that new phone you have. Now, though, Fi customers don't even need to buy a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro to get some free YouTube Premium.
How to hide your home from Google Maps
If you've encountered a Street View car in real life, there's a chance you made a silly face while it drove past you, hoping you'll be featured on Google Maps. Or maybe you turned away from it and tried to avoid it completely. Depending on how much you value your privacy, you may be uncomfortable with people being able to recognize you while using Street View, even if your face is blurred. The same might apply to your house being publicly visible on the web, as Google's cars automatically take pictures to feed its service.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 782G is here to power the next generation of mid-range Android phones
Qualcomm recently announced the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for smartphones and tablets, and companies are already building their first phones using the hot new chip. With flagships covered, Qualcomm is pivoting its attention to slightly more affordable offerings. To that end, the company is unveiling its new Snapdragon 782G, the follow-up to the hugely popular Snapdragon 778G series that powered handsets like the Nothing Phone 1.
Google wants to trim the size of Android TV apps by May 2023
Google introduced App Bundles in 2018, enabling developers to split their apps into smaller components. This allowed them to send only the updated part to phones through the Play Store, reducing the download size. Three years later, in August 2021, Google made it mandatory for all newly listed Android apps on the Play Store to support App Bundles. Now, the big G is making Android App Bundles mandatory for Google TV and Android TV platforms starting May 2023.
Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are now joining the Paranoid Android Topaz beta club
Paranoid Android has pretty much become the mainstream custom ROM experience for the finicky gadgeteer these days — and that's saying something when there's nothing but quiet from the camps of LineageOS and others — and it's been making a big splash about it with progress on Android 13 images for a number of Nothing, OnePlus, and Poco. We can now scratch another couple of tally marks to the list of devices with a usable Topaz build under development — and they're Pixels, too.
