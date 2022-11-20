Read full article on original website
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
itechpost.com
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Glitches Are Breaking the Game in Hilarious Ways
Video games aren't perfect, but that doesn't mean players can't make the most out of the mistakes they are given. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players have discovered a couple of glitches that are too hilarious not to do, but can be exploited to give an unfair advantage when abused.
The Best Sakin MG38 Loadout For Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
Unlocking weapons in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" requires a bit of an investment. As usual with the series, players gain access to some selections by leveling up their overall rank. In other cases, players unlock additional varieties by leveling up specific weapons. In fact, of the game's 42 unlockable options, 23 require the latter method.
dotesports.com
How to inspect your weapon in Modern Warfare 2
One of the features that launched with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the ability to inspect your weapons while in a match. While this feature seems like it should be a given for a Call of Duty title, Vanguard and Modern Warfare 2019 didn’t implement it until a couple of months after launch. To see it in MW2 at launch is a great sign, but some players are confused about how to actually trigger the inspection.
dotesports.com
Best HCR 56 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players can unlock weapons from various categories, and Light Machine Guns are one of them. There are six LMGs in the game, and not all of them are equally efficient. Some of these LMGs have a tough-to-control recoil pattern, which makes it difficult to get eliminations at mid to long-range. The HCR 56 is one of the most balanced LMGs in the game, and you must unlock this weapon first.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
dotesports.com
That didn’t take long: Dr Disrespect is already furious about one ‘awful’ Warzone 2 feature
Warzone 2 has barely been out for more than a day, and Dr Disrespect has already found something he doesn’t like about it—the loot system, or rather, the “loot experience,” as he called it. It soured his excitement almost immediately. “I don’t know what the fuck...
Warzone 2 players are being frozen out unless they buy Modern Warfare 2
"Purchase Modern Warfare 2 to have access to everything"
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Want Old Feature to Return
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are a bit fed up with some of the changes made since the predecessor. Call of Duty is a very interesting franchise because on the surface, it has largely remained the same since its inception. You run around, shoot people on tight maps, and get rewarded for doing well. Pretty simple, that's why it has a wide appeal. However, for fans, the developers do need to change things up with every new entry to make it feel more refined and help it stand out from the other games. Those who play the games year to year know that the series has seen massive changes and Warzone 2 isn't much of an exception.
dotesports.com
All Darktide classes explained: which class should you pick?
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been unleashed, bringing a 40K approach and style to the successful four-player co-op formula built by classics like Left 4 Dead, and successfully applied by developer Fatshark’s previous release, Warhammer: Vermintide. In Darktide, you and your allies serve the Inquisition and are tasked with taking...
dotesports.com
What to do if Darktide keeps crashing every game
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set to officially and fully release on Nov. 30. But fans who have pre-ordered the game can get their hands on it in a pre-launch beta version that’s available on Nov. 17. An issue that’s raised concerns with those who pre-ordered, however, has been the...
dotesports.com
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
Destiny 2 players blitz Eliksni Quarter community event in just one day thanks to crazy glitch
Destiny 2's latest community event has been smashed in just one day thanks to an extremely powerful glitch that players took advantage of.
dotesports.com
When does Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid come out?
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven that is adding a new operator, map, and a slew of updates and changes. Solis is the final operator joining the Siege roster for the year, and Nighthaven Labs is introducing a new tactical playground for players to enjoy. Other significant updates, like Ranked 2.0 and crossplay and cross-progression, are also coming in the final significant update of the year.
dotesports.com
G2 player points to 3 maps Valve should have added to CS:GO’s map pool instead of Anubis
One CS:GO player isn’t fond of the latest change to the map pool. Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen, the in-game leader for G2 Esports, criticized the addition of Anubis to the active map pool in an interview with Blix.GG today. The Dane believes Valve has plenty of better maps it could have added to the pool instead of Anubis.
dotesports.com
Where to find Malicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Malicious isn’t a term used to describe developer choices often. And, while the steps needed to obtain Malicious Armor for evolving Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are a bit annoying depending on how you like to play the games, it isn’t that bad if you know what you are doing.
dotesports.com
Viper lineup makes her unstoppable on Haven, but it might be another VALORANT bug
Viper, one of the more popular controllers in VALORANT, has an ultimate lineup that allows her to spam the spike from a safe position, as discovered by a player last week. The agent isn’t commonly used on Haven considering Brimstone and Astra have multiple smoke abilities to block off lines of sight and other useful utility-based abilities. Viper, on the other hand, is more of a niche controller pick.
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings
While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
