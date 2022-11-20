At this rate, judging by Khamzat Chimaev’s most-recent Instagram post, the rising star will be heading to heavyweight, never mind middleweight. The image of the bulked-up Chechen has fans wondering what weight division we may see him compete at next. The welterweight contender’s last fight was fought at 180lbs, and after missing weight against his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and the muscle mass he’s gained, 170lbs could be a thing of the past.

2 DAYS AGO