Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Khamzat Chimaev looks absolutely massive in latest social media post (Photo)
At this rate, judging by Khamzat Chimaev’s most-recent Instagram post, the rising star will be heading to heavyweight, never mind middleweight. The image of the bulked-up Chechen has fans wondering what weight division we may see him compete at next. The welterweight contender’s last fight was fought at 180lbs, and after missing weight against his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and the muscle mass he’s gained, 170lbs could be a thing of the past.
Anthony Smith reflects on loss to Jon Jones, believes former champion is very beatable: “He’s not that good”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith feels he should’ve performed better against Jon Jones. ‘Lionheart’ and ‘Bones’ faced off in March 2019 at UFC 235. The bout was the biggest of Smith’s career. While he was previously an unranked gatekeeper at 185 pounds, his move to light-heavyweight the prior year had him positioned as one of the best in the weight class.
Khamzat Chimaev strongly rejects Francis Ngannou’s fighter pay gripe: “He was speaking about living outside before”
Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay. For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill to headline March 11th UFC Fight Night event
The UFC has scheduled a massive light-heavyweight clash for next March. Earlier today, news broke that the 205-pound division was being shaken up. Due to an injury, Jiri Prochazka pulled out of UFC 282 next month and vacated his title. Along with that, Glover Teixeira was pulled from the event for unknown reasons.
Dana White details injury that forced Jiri Prochazka to withdraw from UFC 282 and vacate his title: “The worst shoulder injury the doctors have seen in UFC history”
Dana White has opened up on the injury that Jiri Prochazka has sustained. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka has suffered a serious shoulder injury that saw him withdraw from his UFC 282 title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also decided to vacate the belt. According to Prochazka’s team,...
Darren Till reveals the request he made to the UFC ahead of UFC 282 fight against Dricus Du Plessis
Darren Till doesn’t think there is any pressure on him ahead of his return fight at UFC 282 against Dricus Du Plessis. Till is set to return to the Octagon in Las Vegas against Du Plessis in his first fight in over a year since he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. The Brit is on a two-fight losing skid and has lost four of his last five overall.
Curtis Blaydes reacts to potentially being the opponent for Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut: “I’ll be ready for 5 rounds of war”
Curtis Blaydes is excited that he could potentially be the man to welcome Jon Jones to the UFC heavyweight division. Jones has hinted at a move to heavyweight for quite some time but has still yet to make the move. However, Dana White has confirmed Jones will fight in 2023 and they are targeting March as his return date.
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her return to the boxing ring next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. In the main event of Bellator 279, ‘Angerfist’ put forth a great fight, and showed a lot of heart. However, Cyborg retained her title after five hard-fought rounds.
Kayla Harrison admits she’s annoyed by Larissa Pacheco trilogy fight being on PPV: “I would have liked to promote it better”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison is less than thrilled about her first pay-per-view main event. The Judoka has been out of action since her submission win over Martina Jindrová in August. That victory helped book Harrison to her third-straight PFL tournament final. The championship event is slated to take place this Friday.
Cain Velasquez requests permission to compete in Lucha Libre wrestling event while on bail
Cain Velasquez is looking to compete at a Lucha Libre wrestling match on December 3 in Tempe, Arizona. On November 8, Velasquez was officially released on bail. The judge indicated he understood Velasquez’s danger but views it as an isolated incident. Due to Velasquez’s previous criminal history (none), his status as a father with children, his flight risk status (low), and his previously proposed set of stipulations.
Leon Edwards refuses to “let go” of Jorge Masvidal altercation at UFC London: “I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street”
Leon Edwards has admitted he can’t let go of his 2019 interaction with Jorge Masvidal at UFC London. At this moment in time, Leon Edwards is on top of the world. He’s the UFC welterweight champion and with a trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman on the horizon, we’d say he’s almost certainly set for the biggest payday of his career.
UFC middleweight Chris Curtis shares advice for Israel Adesanya on how to beat Alex Pereira in rematch: “At that point you just have to poison him”
UFC middleweight Chris Curtis shared some advice for Israel Adesanya on how to beat Alex Pereira in their rematch. Pereira continues to haunt Adesanya’s career after the Brazilian took out the long-time champ by TKO at UFC 281. The victory moved Pereira to 3-0 over Adesanya, 1-0 in MMA. The previous two wins came in Kickboxing in 2016 and 2017. In the first meeting, Pereira scored a unanimous decision, but in the second, he separated Adesanya from consciousness.
Khabib Nurmagomedov names three fighters he wishes he fought before retiring
Khabib Nurmagomedov recently named three fighters he wishes he had fought before hanging up the gloves. Nurmagomedov went through his entire mixed martial career undefeated. Twenty-nine men tried, but they all failed. Although retiring at the top of the sport with the UFC lightweight championship, there are still several names the Russian would have liked to face inside the octagon.
Taila Santos bashes Valentina Shevchenko for supposedly turning down a rematch: “I showed she was no big deal”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Talia Santos isn’t happy with Valentina Shevchenko turning down a rematch. At UFC 275 in June, the two-faced off in the co-main event. The Brazilian headed into the fight as a massive underdog, and it was understandable. Prior to the event, Shevchenko had lost just two rounds total during her time at 125 pounds.
Jiri Prochazka vacates UFC light heavyweight title due to injury, Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev now headlines UFC 282
Jiri Prochazka is no longer the UFC’s light heavyweight champion. Prochazka was set to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time in the main event of UFC 282 against Glover Teixeira. It was an immediate rematch of their UFC 275 fight which Prochazka won by fifth-round submission.
Michael Chandler hits back at accusations of being a dirty fighter in Dustin Poirier fight: “You’re just in there trying to survive”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler wants to make it clear that he’s not a dirty fighter. ‘Iron’ returned to action at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York City. Standing opposite the former Bellator champion was Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ was also looking to break back into title contention, having been out of action for nearly a year.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
