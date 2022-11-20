Knicks And Suns Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona.

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona and for the game, both teams have announced their final injury reports and starting lineups.

Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to available, while Cam Reddish has been ruled out.

Robinson had missed each of the last eight games, so getting him back will be a big boost for the Knicks (he is averaging 2.2 blocks per contest).

They will also remain without Feron Hunt and Trevor Keels (G League).

Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Chris Paul and Landry Shamet.

This will be their sixth game in a row without Paul.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for the two teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Sunday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Payne, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Sunday."

The Knicks come into the game after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in San Francisco (they had previously been on a two-game winning streak).

Coming into the day, they are 8-8 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Suns, they are 9-6 in their first 15 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

In the last five games they have played without Paul, they are just 2-3.

However, they have a 7-1 record in the eight games they have played at home.