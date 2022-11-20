ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks And Suns Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMc3K_0jHtnUJ700

The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona.

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona and for the game, both teams have announced their final injury reports and starting lineups.

Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to available, while Cam Reddish has been ruled out.

Robinson had missed each of the last eight games, so getting him back will be a big boost for the Knicks (he is averaging 2.2 blocks per contest).

They will also remain without Feron Hunt and Trevor Keels (G League).

Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Chris Paul and Landry Shamet.

This will be their sixth game in a row without Paul.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for the two teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Sunday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Payne, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Sunday."

The Knicks come into the game after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in San Francisco (they had previously been on a two-game winning streak).

Coming into the day, they are 8-8 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Suns, they are 9-6 in their first 15 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

In the last five games they have played without Paul, they are just 2-3.

However, they have a 7-1 record in the eight games they have played at home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls

The modern NBA has rivalries, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought against the Golden State Warriors for 4 consecutive seasons in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have faced each other quite a bit, and it's evident the teams don't like each other. Recently, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have been through some beef, although that seems more one-sided than anything.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge

A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
NBC Los Angeles

Anthony Davis Has Monster Game in Lakers 115-105 Loss to Suns, Patrick Beverley Ejected

Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Suns, playing without point guard Chris Paul for the seventh straight game, have beaten the Lakers five straight times in regular season play — eight counting the last three games of their 2020-21 playoff series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City

An update to the New York Knicks' injury report officially ruled both Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) out for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game (8 p.m. ET, MSG) will wrap up the Knicks' five-game road trip, which has seen a split over the first four legs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Suns Sit in Top Five of NBA.com Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns have been without Chris Paul for six games now, and tonight's meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers will make that seven. Dealing with right heel soreness, the Suns are an even 3-3 with Cameron Payne's presence in the starting lineup. Still without Cam Johnson, Phoenix is currently...
PHOENIX, AZ
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy