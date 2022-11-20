ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers returns vs. Eagles after being evaluated for head injury

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
 6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers left the game and is being evaluated for a head injury, per a press box announcement by the team. He returned in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers could only get to one knee after making the tackle on a 24-yard completion from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith, and was examined by trainers and taken to the team’s injury tent.

If Rodgers is diagnosed with a concussion, it would be the second the cornerback has suffered this season. Rodgers suffered a concussion in the Colts’ preseason opener against Buffalo, missed three weeks and was finally cleared from protocol in early September, just before the start of the regular season.

Veteran cornerback Brandon Facyson, who has rotated with Rodgers throughout the season, steps into a full-time role if Rodgers has to miss time. Facyson has a pair of key pass breakups in the game against the Eagles.

