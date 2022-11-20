ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

8 days after appendectomy, Minkah Fitzpatrick has full workload for Steelers vs. Bengals

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Gdbr_0jHtnKj500
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is announced before a game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium.

About 15 minutes after he’d played an entire professional football game, Minkah Fitzpatrick briefly looked down at a pair of bandages on his lower abdomen after removing his shirt and before headed to take a shower.

They served as proof that Fitzpatrick had undergone a surgical procedure just eight days prior. But Fitzpatrick was back in the Pittsburgh Steelers lineup for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, playing his regular role and workload just a little more than a week since undergoing an appendectomy.

“I was taking it day to day,” Fitzpatrick said of the past week. “I wasn’t messing around and making myself worse and making the recovery time longer. They cleared me Friday. I talked to multiple (medical personnel) and they said I was good to go, and to just be smart.”

A two-time All Pro safety, Fitzpatrick missed just his third game over a span or parts of four seasons with the Steelers when he sat out the Nov. 13 win against the New Orleans Saints that was played the day after his appendix was removed.

Fitzpatrick was not listed on the league-mandated status report released Friday, the official designation he would play against the Bengals.

Strange but true: the Steelers are 1-7 when Fitzpatrick plays this season but won both games they played without him (also the Oct. 2 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Inactives

With only one player on the 53-man roster out because of injury – cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon – the Steelers’ other four inactives were healthy scratches: No. 3 quarterback Mason Rudolph, rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson, reserve interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green and cornerback Josh Jackson.

The Bengals were without two starters in star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive tackle Josh Tupou. Cincinnati made a notable change at punter for the game, sitting 14-year veteran Kevin Huber in favor of Drue Chrisman, who made his NFL debut. Chrisman was property of the Steelers for a 48-hour span last December, and Huber is the Bengals’ record-holder for games played with the franchise.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’

Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

After brief benching, Matt Ryan's return as Colts' starting QB has caught Steelers' attention

In 15 NFL seasons, Matt Ryan has beaten every opponent he has faced except for two. The New England Patriots are one. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the other. Ryan was on the bench when the Indianapolis Colts faced the Patriots earlier this season, but the 37-year-old quarterback will get a chance to end his drought against the Steelers on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Steelers' rookie RB Jaylen Warren ruled out from playing against Colts

A different running back will be backing up starter Najee Harris when the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Rookie Jaylen Warren was listed as out for the game when the Steelers released their injury report Saturday. Warren and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon were listed as out, while inside linebacker Robert Spillane and reserve wide receiver Miles Boykin were listed as questionable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Steelers prep for rare stretch of 2 consecutive games indoors

This weekend brings with it the beginning of that annual period between Thanksgiving and Christmas that in Pittsburgh typically means wintry weather. Not for the Pittsburgh Steelers, though — at least not these next two weeks. Each of their next two games will be played in conditions that feature temperatures around 70 degrees without any chance of precipitation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy