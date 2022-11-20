He was beloved for years as one of TV's kindest nerds. But his life was cut too short. It's been almost two years since Dustin Diamond, one of the stars of the 1990's TV show, Saved by the Bell, died at the age of 44 in February 2021. That was less than a month after being diagnosed with stage IV small cell carcinoma. “In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution," his rep Roger Paul told Us Magazine at the time. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

