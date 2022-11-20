Local town opens pop-up museum for the holidays

PRYOR, Okla. – One of the highest freestanding statues in the United States, the 110-foot-tall Cross on the Prairie is located halfway between Pryor and Adair on US Highway 69 (Jefferson Highway).

The cross was built by Clay and Melissa Hibbard and in 2022 they decided to open The Nativity Museum.

The museum is located at 9 S. Adair Street in Pryor and is open Thursday through Saturday until January 1, 2023.

Hours for the museum are:

Thursday – Friday 4-8 p.m

Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas

“This 2022 pop-up museum is a trial run,” said Missy Hibbard. “Because of space limitations, we have less than half of our collection on display. We have been collecting for almost 50 years. The entire collection contains more than 500 sets and was gathered from more than 40 countries worldwide. Each set in the display has a label that provides information about the set and its origin.”

Admission to this museum is donation-based.

Click here for more information.

