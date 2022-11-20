ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Calvert simply wants to invigorate his voter base

By Reader submissions
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
Ken Calvert says: “This election demonstrated that Riverside County voters are more interested in people serious about solving our challenges, than personal politics. In the end, it’s clear that voters sent a strong message, rejecting the gutter politics of lies and personal attacks from an extremist liberal.”

Irony has died again. In two short sentences, Calvert demonstrates that he is an unserious person interested in spouting ignorant remarks to invigorate his base voters while insulting his opponent and the people who did not vote for him.

I do not expect Mr. Calvert to appropriately and adequately represent me, my family or like-minded people in the district. I feel he has already demonstrated this in his published remarks.

Joe Pascale, Cathedral City

Riverside County’s denouncement of antisemitism is affirming

At the Nov. 1 Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors V. Manuel Perez and Karen Spiegel took the essential step of introducing a resolution denouncing antisemitism and urging residents of Riverside County to stop hatred, bigotry and violence.

The resolution also affirms the board “stands in support of and in solidarity with the Jewish community against anti-Jewish bigotry.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2021 saw the highest level of reported incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism against Jewish people in the U.S since 1979. This horrifying statistic highlights just part of why such a resolution is necessary.

History and common sense tell us that a resolution alone will not stop hate speech, violence, or change the minds of those who believe in prejudice, but it does send a strong message that Riverside County stands in support of all its residents. Thank you Supervisors Perez and Spiegel for standing firmly on the right side of history and remembering that evil triumphs when good people do nothing.

Bettyann Sherrell, Rancho Mirage

Calvert does not represent the interests of the Coachella Valley

Redistricting has done a horrible disservice to the Coachella Valley. It is very disconcerting and embarrassing that Ken Calvert was elected to represent the 41st Congressional district of California, the majority of the Coachella Valley.

It seems that many of the voters in this district were very ill-informed or simply voted for the man because he has an “R” after his name, which is how they have traditionally voted without giving much thought to the actual issues at hand. It seems impossible to comprehend that the majority of the people in that district would vote for a candidate who seemingly opposes a woman’s right to choose, is opposed to same-sex marriage, or even voted to deny the electoral certification of President Biden.

I am very fortunate to live in Cathedral City, which is part of the new 25th Congressional district. We handily reelected our Congressman, Dr. Raul Ruiz, who so brilliantly has represented the interests of all of the Coachella Valley for so many years. I call upon all concerned citizens of the Coachella Valley, regardless of what congressional district you live in or party you belong to, to begin working to defeat Ken Calvert in 2024. This man does not represent the interests of the Coachella Valley. He is instead an embarrassment to our core principles.

Larry Justad, Cathedral City

The Cotino project should not be built

A perspective of a 92-year-old lady. My life has taken me through three wars, many droughts and whatever else we all have to go through. It is unfair for the gentleman Mr. Cahill [in his Nov. 15 Letter to the Editor] to voice an opinion that we are not trying to conserve water. If he lived here and saw the Disney Cotino Resort with several homes, pools, lakes and hotels being built, he would lose his drive to save water also. Who is responsible for allowing this whole thing to be built? Politicians, city council, our government? My dad always said “follow the money.” This project should not be built.

Rose Polito, Palm Springs

Tim Meiners
2d ago

Sometimes I read crackpot leftist articles for a good laugh. They really think they are bright and brilliant but really it's the opposite. Keep whining and complaining because that's all that you do.

Arlene Filkins-Holland
3d ago

I did not vote for him. It’s past time, we need new blood. These do nothing reps need to go. Term limits!

Jennifer
2d ago

he sounds dumb.. Him and many other republican officials and the sheriff all conplain about crime and whatever else but they've been in leadership for years so the lack of solutions and action falls at their feet.. more of the same 👀 i see through it.

The Desert Sun

