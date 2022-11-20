The vitality of local journalism depends on your support

Twenty years ago, I was executive editor of the Desert Sun. It was a great time to be in the news business. We were adding sections to the paper, building our first website, and growing our newsroom team.

I was fortunate to work with a talented team of about 75 journalists. We had reporters covering the Coachella Valley’s nine cities as well as specialists reporting on tourism, housing and growth, education, golf, tennis, entertainment and more.

Today, the Desert Sun staff has shrunken dramatically. With a newsroom staff of 25, they are not alone. Staffing at KESQ and KMIR has also decreased significantly.

The news business has been hit hard economically. Changing consumer habits, the growth of the internet, and the emergence of social media have all taken a chunk of the business – both readers and advertisers – away from traditional news providers.

Corporate ownership of media outlets has contributed to the problem. Over the past 20 years, media companies have filed for bankruptcy, gone out of business, or been swallowed up by capitalistic investors with a thirst for profits over a commitment to journalism. The Desert Sun was bought three years ago by a hedge fund investment firm that has slashed personnel, accelerating a decline already evident under its long-time owner Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper publisher.

The struggles aren’t unique to the Coachella Valley. A study from the Pew Research Center reports that more than 2,000 newspapers have been shuttered during that same 20-year period. The number of working journalists has declined by 60 percent since 2005.

These difficult headwinds come at a time when the need for an informed citizenry is critical. Who will investigate a mayor accused of taking kickbacks from land developers? Who will report on the challenges of homelessness, immigration and environment mishaps?

All is not to despair, thankfully.

We have seen new information providers emerge. The Coachella Valley Independent, Palm Springs Post and Uken Report are examples of local journalistic entrepreneurs. They are small but contribute nicely to the information ecosystem.

And the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation emerged two years ago to provide financial support for local media organizations.

This year we provided funding to hire an editorial page editor at the Desert Sun (welcome Nicky Loomis to this important role), paid for travel for staff from KESQ to travel to Washington, D.C. to report on legislation important to the Valley, and funded two interns at the Coachella Valley Independent and The Desert Sun.

But the foundation hopes to accomplish more in the years ahead. The more money we raise, the more we can invest in local journalists. We are appreciative of the grass-roots contributions we’ve received from a sizable number of donors. Please consider a donation at www.cvjf.org.

The work we’re doing is not unique. Non-profit funding has risen considerably during the past few years as media companies have struggled to support their local newsrooms. In fact, I read recently with great hope that the newspaper in Spokane, Washington, has raised more than $1 million to support its reporting efforts. I wholeheartedly believe this community can do better than Spokane.

The Coachella Journalism Foundation aims to improve and expand the work of news organizations in the Coachella Valley to create a better community for all of us. We are all fortunate to live in an interesting, vibrant community. But communities only thrive if its citizens are informed and engaged. Local journalism is at the core of helping explain complex issues, holding government officials accountable, and creating a strong community dialogue.

I hope you will join our efforts.

Randy Lovely was executive editor of the Desert Sun from 2000-2002. He retired from Gannett Co. Inc. in 2019 after more than 30 years as a journalist. He will become president of the board of the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation in January. Email him at cvjournalismfoundation@gmail.com.