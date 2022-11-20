Prophetstown Lions Club Toys for Kids drive has begun. Each year the Lions help make the holidays a little bit brighter for those in need by helping to provide clothes and gifts, collected through Toys for Kids. Helping out is easy just look for the marked bins around and drop off a gift of clothes or a toy for anyone through high school age. Those items are then wrapped and unveiled on Christmas morning.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO