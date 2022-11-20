Read full article on original website
Panther Wrestler Fall To Warriors
The EP Panthers opened their ’22-’23 campaign hosting the Sterling Golden Warriors in a dual meet on Tuesday night. The Panthers picked up two wins in contested matches with Grayden Church (120) and Wyatt Goossens (126) both winning by fall. The Panthers gave up 5 forfeits. The team...
Lions ‘Toys For Kids’ Underway
Prophetstown Lions Club Toys for Kids drive has begun. Each year the Lions help make the holidays a little bit brighter for those in need by helping to provide clothes and gifts, collected through Toys for Kids. Helping out is easy just look for the marked bins around and drop off a gift of clothes or a toy for anyone through high school age. Those items are then wrapped and unveiled on Christmas morning.
PLT Board Celebrates School Report Card
The PLT #3 School Board received good news from District Superintendent, Heidi Lensing during its November meeting regarding the district’s performance as determined by the annual Illinois State Board of Education’s School Report Card. Superintendent Lensing gave a summary of the recently released report for the district. “We...
Make The Right Choices This Thanksgiving: Buckle Up and Drive Sober
Submitted by IDOT and Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois are reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober this Thanksgiving holiday. Unfortunately, some motorists and their passengers will travel without ever buckling their seat belts, which drastically increases the chance of injury or death if they’re involved in a crash.
Lady Panthers Fall In Title Tilt
The Lady Panther basketball team had an excellent start to the season as they finally suffered their first loss of the season as the fell to the host Princeton Tigers in the championship game of the Tiger’s Holiday Tournament on Saturday night. The Panthers started the game ice cold...
