ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Son likely in mask for South Korea vs. Uruguay at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Son Heung-min is likely to mask up as South Korea faces Uruguay in their Group H opener at the World Cup in Qatar. Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye in a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match.
SFGate

After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — O Canada, the wait remains. Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium. As Davies readied for the spot kick in the 11th minute after a hand ball, red-clad Canadian fans at the other end of Ahmed bin Ali Stadium buzzed in anticipation for a moment decades in the making.

Comments / 0

Community Policy