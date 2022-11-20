Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Son likely in mask for South Korea vs. Uruguay at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Son Heung-min is likely to mask up as South Korea faces Uruguay in their Group H opener at the World Cup in Qatar. Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye in a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match.
SFGate
After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — O Canada, the wait remains. Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium. As Davies readied for the spot kick in the 11th minute after a hand ball, red-clad Canadian fans at the other end of Ahmed bin Ali Stadium buzzed in anticipation for a moment decades in the making.
Rugby-Hooper added to Australia's long injury list before Wales
MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia flanker Michael Hooper has joined Australia's long injury list ahead of the season-ending test against Wales after failing a concussion test.
UFC champ Alex Pereira says he fought Israel Adesanya with injured finger
UFC middleweight champ Alex Pereira says he suffered torn ligaments in his right middle finger two months ago and that he "could have been better" in his fight against Israel Adesanya.
Comments / 0