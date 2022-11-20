Read full article on original website
Metro News
Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Mercer Mall
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A teenager has been arrested following a shooting in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall in Bluefield that left a man dead. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department took a 17 year old boy into custody Monday following the death of Marquise Mclean.
WSLS
72-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Police. Police say the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. when a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old James Thompson, was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of West Main Street.
WVNT-TV
Investigation underway in Beckley after Wednesday morning shooting leaves one dead
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting at 105 Truman Avenue in Beckley that left one man dead. Deputy Chief Allard said officers were called to the scene around 3:50 AM this morning, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police Detectives are currently on-scene.
WDBJ7.com
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcycle driver died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in the 5000 block of W Main Street. According to Roanoke Co. Police, James Thompson, 72 of Elliston, was driving west on a Harley Davidson when he approached slower traffic and rear-ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled with a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup.
WSLS
Two charged after shooting incident in Pearisburg
PEARISBURG, Va. – The Pearisburg Police Department says two were taken into custody after a shooting in Pearisburg late Saturday. Authorities say an ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Williams, and her new boyfriend, Ronald Spence, arrived at a parking lot in the 400 block of North Main Street to confront Williams’ ex-boyfriend, Billy Williams.
WVNT-TV
One dead after Fayette County shooting
GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — One person was left dead after a shooting in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. According to Sheriff Fridley, just before 9 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies were notified of one man who had been shot in the stomach area inside a trailer within the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in the Glen Jean area.
WSLS
Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Man killed in Roanoke County motorcycle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to a press release from Roanoke County, there is a vehicle crash on U.S. 460 near the intersection of West Main Street in the Glenvar. The east and west bound lanes are closed near Technology Drive. Drivers can expect severe delays in this area.
WDTV
Raleigh County man charged with burglary and attempted murder
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver. Charles Cox was charged with Burglary and Attempted Murder. According to the complaint, deputies were called to a home on 3rd Street in Beaver regarding a burglary and assault...
WSLS
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
WDBJ7.com
Man sentenced to prison for attempting to distribute Methamphetamine in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was ordered to spend 10 years in prison for attempting to distribute drugs in Grayson County, according to the Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Cristian Alejandro Perez was found guilty in July of one count of possession with intent to distribute 10 grams...
WBTM
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
Sudden rise in shootings in Fayette County a “coincidence” says Sheriff’s Department
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A sudden increase in violent crimes in Fayette County has some residents concerned. A shooting on Friday, November 19, 2022, sent one individual to the hospital, and just three days later on Monday, November 21, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a separate shooting that left one person dead. Corporal Michael Sifers […]
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WDBJ7.com
One person critically burned during Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, apparently sustained during a brush fire Wednesday. About 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 700 block of Hemlock Road NW for reports of a fire. Crews found a fire that had spread across approximately an acre and a half, and came across the victim.
WSET
One man shot in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
Raleigh County man sentenced for witness retaliation
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for witness retaliation. David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness. According to court information, from July 2021 through August […]
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in NW Roanoke crash: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Roanoke early Sunday morning. On Sunday at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
WBTM
Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested
A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
