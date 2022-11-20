5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Comments / 0