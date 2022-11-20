ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC football falls in updated AP Top 25 poll

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9Ocb_0jHtl16x00

The UNC football program had a stunning loss on Saturday to Georgia Tech and fell in the AP Top 25 rankings because of that.

The Tar Heels dropped five spots to No. 18 overall.

North Carolina had already locked up an ACC Coastal Division title and a trip to the ACC Championship game against Clemson with its win last week.

The Tar Heels currently sit at 9-2 on the season and Saturday’s loss was their first in the ACC, now 6-1.

UNC’s other loss this year came against Notre Dame, who checks in the top 25 at No. 13  overall.

UNC’s season-finale against NC State is next weekend in Chapel Hill. The Wolfpack fell out of the top-25 with a loss to Louisville.

