Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend after shooting outside North Carolina Food Lion, police say
The violent incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store located at 2211 N. New Hope Road,
WBTV
A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police. The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s...
860wacb.com
Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe
Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
Intruders hold 14 family members at gunpoint while ransacking house in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people in ski masks broke into a home in Salisbury and forced 14 people, who were celebrating a birthday, to remain inside during a brazen theft early Saturday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The burglary happened after 1 a.m. Saturday, when several people...
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
WBTV
Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire at 112 Doctors Park. The crime took place the...
Hundreds have died on North Carolina streets; community pushes for change
There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways.
qcnews.com
Foul play suspected in death of 4-year-old girl in Catawba County, deputies say
VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital last week, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and emergency personnel were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive...
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police say 14 people, including a 3-year-old child, were held at gunpoint by two armed men who forced their way into a home. According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Wanted: Suspect in shooting near Enderly Park neighborhood
Surveillance images have been released by CMPD of a suspect who is being sought after exchanging gunfire near Enderly Park.
Investigators: Man accused of Catawba Co. murder was released from prison 2 weeks prior
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing someone in Catawba County Sunday night had gotten out of prison just two weeks before the crime, investigators confirm. Police said 43-year-old Christopher Woods died in the shooting, which happened south of Hickory. Sherriff’s deputies told Channel 9′s...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for runaway teen who may be traveling to Nebraska
CATAWBA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Jennifer Lopez-Gonzalez, 16, was last seen the morning of Friday, November 18 when she was supposed to be going to school. According to the York County...
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire
CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina man charged in Ponzi-style fraud scheme
Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
Missing 5-year-old girl found, taken to area hospital for evaluation, officials say
A missing 5-year-old girl from east Charlotte has been located and transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, Charlotte Fire reported.
Should the Confederate Flag flying over I-85 be removed?
The Confederate Flag is back up and can be seen flying from I-85 near exit 77 in Spartanburg County. Controversy has surrounded the flag in South Carolina for years. It was officially removed from the State House well over 5 years ago.
Comments / 10