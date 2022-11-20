Hundreds of turkeys given away in National City

Hundreds of people in National City drove away with a free Thanksgiving meal.

Residents lined the Plaza Bonita parking lot in their cars. Some arrived as early as four thirty this morning.

The Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, said this year is important because lots of National City residents are struggling financially due to the pandemic and other hardships.

National city locals, ABC 10News spoke to say the giveaway saved their thanksgiving.

"For us, that were right now caught in a bind of low income and what have you and the jobs and everything, it really is helping us a lot to be able to celebrate our thanksgiving," said Mary Siqueiros, a National City resident.

Covid-19 and monkeypox vaccines were also available onsite.