ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Hundreds of turkeys given away in National City

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sarfD_0jHtkUCU00

Hundreds of people in National City drove away with a free Thanksgiving meal.

Residents lined the Plaza Bonita parking lot in their cars. Some arrived as early as four thirty this morning.

The Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, said this year is important because lots of National City residents are struggling financially due to the pandemic and other hardships.

National city locals, ABC 10News spoke to say the giveaway saved their thanksgiving.

"For us, that were right now caught in a bind of low income and what have you and the jobs and everything, it really is helping us a lot to be able to celebrate our thanksgiving," said Mary Siqueiros, a National City resident.

Covid-19 and monkeypox vaccines were also available onsite.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Police and Fire Departments in National City host turkey giveaway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National City Police Department hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway the morning of Nov. 21. The Police Dept. partnered with the National City Clergy Association, Costco, Chic-fil-a, and the National City Police and Fire Foundation to provide Thanksgiving dinners to over four-dozen families in national City.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home

Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Fentanyl Plagues San Diego’s Homeless Population

The fentanyl epidemic is devastating San Diego’s homeless community. County data reveals 203 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year, more than double the already surging total the County Medical Examiner’s Office tallied in 2020. And in the first quarter of 2022 – the most...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season

SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Locals Condemn LGBTQ Club Shooting; SDPD Says No Threats to Sunday Transgender Remembrance Event

City leaders and community organizations in San Diego and beyond responded Sunday to the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub. The San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest, in a post on Twitter, stated that their 6 p.m. Sunday event for Transgender Day of Remembrance would go on, but that officials would set aside time “to acknowledge yesterday’s tragedy.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services

ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services. The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023. As per the city’s...
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Message to the Residents of Vista from John Franklin Mayor-Elect

The results are in, and I want to thank you, whether I earned your vote or not, for the confidence that the residents of the City of Vista have placed in me in electing me to serve as your next Mayor. I want to thank VUSD School Board Trustee Cipriano...
VISTA, CA
KVCR NEWS

11/22 KVCR Midday News: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Baja CA, Nursing Agency Approves Nurse Practitioners to Treat Patients Without Supervision, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California this morning, with shaking felt in the San Diego area. Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock. Fines imposed for opting out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

ENCHANTED VILLAGE IN SPRING VALLEY DEC. 16-22

November 21, 2022 (Spring Valley) - Noah Homes in Spring Valley invites you to its annual Enchanted Village December 16-22 from 5-8 p.m. Guests will stroll through acres of brilliantly lit trees, magical cottages, light tunnels, live entertainers, and over a million lights with interactive displays and other festive decorations. Santa will be at the Enchanted Village every night for photos with guests.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy