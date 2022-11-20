Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
KSBW.com
What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
Bay Area restaurateurs, chefs reveal favorite comfort foods and where to find them
"It always hits the spot."
7x7.com
73 Great Holiday Gifts Made in the Bay Area
Give our beloved Bay Area the greatest gift of all this season: Shop local!. We've rounded up a pile of perfect presents at every budget from local artists, makers, small businesses, and brands. There's something for everyone: foodies, design junkies, culture vultures, style mavens, wellness warriors, littles, and wanderlusters. Plus, a few of our favorite NorCal nonprofits that deserve your seasonal donations.
KSBW.com
A Holiday meal and clothes giveaway in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Nov. 22, more than 300 farm worker families received a holiday meal, shoes and clothes for their children. The event was put together by the non-profit organization, Celebration Nation Foundation, an organization that aims to give back to farm workers. Flor Martinez Zaragoza started the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, but continued her work because the need to support farmworkers has not stopped.
KSBW.com
Historic adobe in Watsonville celebrates restoration
The Rancho San Andres Castro Adobe State Historic Property in Watsonville is celebrating a restoration that was 20 years in the making. Located in the Pájaro Valley, the two-story Rancho San Andrés Castro Adobe is a historic rancho hacienda that was built between 1848-49. The adobe was purchased by the state of California in 2002 and through partnerships with the Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks and it has been refurbished.
santaclaranews.org
Holiday Events in Santa Clara Start This Friday
The Mission City is blessed with a myriad of local events. Here’s a few Holiday favorites and upcoming events in the Mission City:. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, 95054. Free parking, free...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Monterey, CA
A seaside, Central California town with lots to offer, Monterey is famous for its bay and its wide variety of aquatic life. Its rugged coastlines and colorful wharfs are popular destinations for both tourists and residents, and the plentiful seafood makes for plenty of great restaurants. Whether you’re looking for...
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
Hazardous beach warning issued for Thanksgiving along Bay Area coast
SAN FRANCISCO -- If your Thanksgiving plans this year include a visit to one of the beaches along the Bay Area's Pacific coastline, the National Weather Service forecasters have a warning for you.A northwest swell is expected to build up along the coast from Mendocino to Big Sur, churning up the Pacific and triggering a hazardous beach warning from National Weather Service for Thanksgiving."Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches," forecasters said of the conditions. "Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from...
Increased shark activity warning given after whale washes up on Seaside beach
SEASIDE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- As the days pass by, the dead fin whale is attracting locals, tourists and other unexpected guests. Kids and adults alike are gathering to see the animal up close, and for kids like Liam Ruskell and Asa, it’s something new. Read more: Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach “It was The post Increased shark activity warning given after whale washes up on Seaside beach appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
First-ever documented newborn humpback whale calf seen off Monterey coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey Bay whale-watching company has documented the first-ever newborn humpback calf found off the Monterey coast. Monterey Bay Whale Watch Company was hosting a whale-watching tour on Nov. 4 when they noticed something unusual in the water. A drone flight by Evan Brodsky, the crew's resident cinematographer, captured the moment: A newborn humpback whale calf alongside its mother, something that had never been documented in Monterey Bay.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An unassuming Santa Cruz woman is one step closer to becoming a saint after her cause advanced last week at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Cora Evans was born in Utah in 1904 to an infamous family of polygamists. When she was 20,...
KSBW.com
Dungeness crab prices on the rise
MONTEREY, Calif. — If you love crab on Thanksgiving, you're going to hate the price. Fish wholesaler, the Monterey Fish Company is selling fresh Dungeness crab for $13 a pound, twice the price it should be going for. “You're going to pay a high price they're hard to get,...
This Bay Area Christmas fair is one of America’s best: Report
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Bay State Parks said they received word of a dead whale at Monterey State Beach on Saturday. Marine Biologist with Monterey Bay Whale Watch, Colleen Talty, believes the whale was hit by a large ship based on the whale's body. “My theory based on the curve in the body is most The post Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach appeared first on KION546.
These cruises from San Francisco are under $100 a day for Black Friday
Check out the deals before the Black Friday sale ends Nov. 30.
KSBW.com
Many thankful at Salvation Army annual turkey giveaway
SAND CITY, Calif. — Thanksgiving will be more special this holiday season for a Marina mother who up until last month was living in transitional housing, now thanks to the Salvation Army she has all the fixings for a nice Thanksgiving dinner. “Yes, yes to having turkey in my...
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
constructiondive.com
3 project wins give Granite reason for thanks
Granite Construction has three more reasons to be thankful this week. The Watsonville, California-based contractor is closing in on the end of November with three recent contract wins. Award:. I-10 Rehab. Value. : $170 million. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Clients: ADOT, FHA, Pima County, Arizona. The $170 million I-10 reconstruction project...
Comments / 0