Brownwood, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Governor Abbott Serves Thanksgiving Meals To Operation Lone Star Members In Edinburg

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today greeted and served meals to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas National Guard members stationed on the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Edinburg. Prior to visiting troopers and National Guard members at the DPS hanger in Edinburg, the Governor stopped by Delia’s to pick up tamales for the service members.
Ash Jurberg

Abbott serves Thanksgiving lunch to Texas National Guard

Texas Gov. Greg AbbottPhoto byScreenshot of Twitter Post. "I'm in Edinburg today to serve tamales & Thanksgiving lunch to the Texas National Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety. These men & women are away from their families over Thanksgiving as they work to secure our border & keep our communities safe. Thank you for all that you do." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
KFDM-TV

Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border

Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
fox4news.com

Bill to abolish 'pink tax' in Texas filed for fourth time

AUSTIN, Texas - A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is being filed for the fourth time. A pink tax refers to how women tend to pay more for products that are specifically branded toward women, even though the product is the same or similar than those marketed towards men.
proclaimerscv.com

Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
The Center Square

Several bills filed ahead of legislative session to reduce Texas property taxes

(The Center Square) – Multiple bills have been filed by state lawmakers ahead of the 88th legislative session, which begins in January, to attempt to reduce property taxes. Homeowners in Texas currently pay the sixth-highest property taxes in the U.S., with many seeing double digit increases in their bills in one year. Reducing property taxes is a top priority of the Texas Republican Party. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who was...
brownwoodnews.com

Carolyn Mabee

Carolyn Mabee passed away surrounded by family on November 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Carolyn was born to Arnold and Velma Herdman on January 10, 1944, in San Angelo, Texas. She has been a resident of Brown County for 59 years. She married Neil l. Mabee on June 29, 1963, at First Christian Church in Brownwood, Texas. Carolyn and Neil were married for 59 years when she passed.
NBC News

Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son

Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
Ash Jurberg

Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
TheDailyBeast

Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
