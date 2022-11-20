Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas bill filed to remove sales tax on diapers
State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, filed House Bill 199 on Nov. 14, which calls for a sales tax exemption for both child and adult diapers. If passed, the exemption would be an amendment to the state tax code.
brownwoodnews.com
Governor Abbott Serves Thanksgiving Meals To Operation Lone Star Members In Edinburg
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today greeted and served meals to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas National Guard members stationed on the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Edinburg. Prior to visiting troopers and National Guard members at the DPS hanger in Edinburg, the Governor stopped by Delia’s to pick up tamales for the service members.
Abbott serves Thanksgiving lunch to Texas National Guard
Texas Gov. Greg AbbottPhoto byScreenshot of Twitter Post. "I'm in Edinburg today to serve tamales & Thanksgiving lunch to the Texas National Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety. These men & women are away from their families over Thanksgiving as they work to secure our border & keep our communities safe. Thank you for all that you do." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
KFDM-TV
Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border
Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KXAN
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove wording that states same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.
Abbott says, "Texas will continue to step up in Biden's absence."
Texas is ramping up our efforts to secure the border through #OperationLoneStar. We've made over 21.9K arrests, seized over 352M lethal fentanyl doses, & bused over 13,000 migrants to sanctuary cities. Texas will continue to step up Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
fox4news.com
Bill to abolish 'pink tax' in Texas filed for fourth time
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is being filed for the fourth time. A pink tax refers to how women tend to pay more for products that are specifically branded toward women, even though the product is the same or similar than those marketed towards men.
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
Several bills filed ahead of legislative session to reduce Texas property taxes
(The Center Square) – Multiple bills have been filed by state lawmakers ahead of the 88th legislative session, which begins in January, to attempt to reduce property taxes. Homeowners in Texas currently pay the sixth-highest property taxes in the U.S., with many seeing double digit increases in their bills in one year. Reducing property taxes is a top priority of the Texas Republican Party. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who was...
$750 To $5,000 Available For Struggling Texas Residents
Did you know many agencies and organizations offer Texas residents grants each year? Many people do not know about them and the money goes uncollected. Well, if you have been unaware of the aid programs one resource portal can help you.
brownwoodnews.com
Carolyn Mabee
Carolyn Mabee passed away surrounded by family on November 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Carolyn was born to Arnold and Velma Herdman on January 10, 1944, in San Angelo, Texas. She has been a resident of Brown County for 59 years. She married Neil l. Mabee on June 29, 1963, at First Christian Church in Brownwood, Texas. Carolyn and Neil were married for 59 years when she passed.
Developers of soon-to-be Tuscola travel center delight in landslide vote to make area damp for alcohol sales
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents of Taylor County’s Precinct 3 showed up to the November election, faced with a proposition unique to the area: A vote on the ability to sell wine and beer in that specific part of the precinct. The vote passed by a wide margin, with 76% of voters in favor of […]
Here’s How Governor Abbott May Use 10 Military Vehicles On the Texas Border
Texas National GuardPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. Fighting the crisis on the Texas-Mexican border isn’t cheap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent roughly $4 billion against the invasion along the southern border. Abbott used the term invasion again after winning his third re-election for governor this month.
NBC News
Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son
Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Food Benefits, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) that an amount of $1.4 billion will be given to Texas families. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Statement on $1.4 Billion Food Benefits. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been given U.S. approval, according to...
LIST: The best and worst places to fuel up in Texas for Thanksgiving travel
Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
brownwoodnews.com
HOW TO COOK A TURKEY: Early Primary
The tradition of Thanksgiving recipes from more than 500 elementary students across Brown County continues:
Texas Transportation Commission adopts $85B plan, projects will affect Bay Area
The Unified Transportation Program outlines investments in public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, and freight.
Comments / 0