Saint Clairsville, OH

stclairsville.com

November 7, 2022 Council Minutes

Once approved, a link to the official council minutes will be at the bottom. Jim Velas, Council President Kathryn Thalman, Mayor. Don Vincenzo, Council, 1st Ward Jeremy Greenwood, Public Service/Safety Director. Kristi Lipscomb, Council, 3rd Ward Don Smithberger, Super. of General Services. Terra Butler, Council, 4th Ward Annette Williams, Finance...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Multiple crews battle warehouse fire near West Virginia community of Amandaville

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a commercial structure fire occurred overnight near the community of Amandaville in St. Albans. According to dispatchers, crews arrived at 213 Swans Lane, where they found a working fire in an operating warehouse. There were no injuries in the incident, dispatchers say. Responders included Jefferson Volunteer Fire […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties

CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds

Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

St.Clairsville Post Trooper of The Year

The Saint Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has selected Trooper Donald “Jeff” Herink as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Saint Clairsville Post. The post says fellow Saint Clairsville Troopers chose Trooper Herink based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said.Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters last week announced a posthumous indictment of Ralph Howell, who died in a 1985 auto accident, on aggravated murder and rape charges in the murder of 19-year-old Cheryl Thompson."I have prosecuted multiple serial killers in my time as prosecutor," Deters said in a statement. "My office firmly believes he is another."Thompson...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Weather conditions make northern Ohio susceptible to fire spread, National Weather Service warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio - An elevated fire danger warning was issued Monday morning for portions of northern Ohio by the National Weather Service. The warning is not an alarm about an actual forest fire headed this way, but a warning that happens three to four times a year when weather conditions create the perfect opportunity for outdoor fires to spread quickly.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE

