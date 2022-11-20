EAGAN, Minn. - The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota's game with the Dallas pass rush won't just go away on its own.The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm - and upright - when they face New England on Thursday night.After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36)."It's tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break," wide receiver...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO