Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Everything the Minnesota Vikings said after losing 40-3 to the Dallas Cowboys
All of the quotes from postgame media scrums, postgame press conferences and more
SB Nation
The Chiefs made a mockery after the AFC West again after all
This year was supposed to be different. The Chiefs were losing Tyreek Hill and coming off a season where they didn’t even make the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Chargers spent a lot of money and draft capital to go and get Khalil Mack, JC Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
Vikings studs and duds from embarrassing Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
It feels like every season the Minnesota Vikings find a way to lose a football game in an embarrassing fashion and they did so on Sunday with a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The performance of the team was just abysmal, as they amassed a paltry 185 yards on...
JT Curtis ready for Patriots quarterfinal game against Byrd
Watch Ed Daniels's feature on Coach JT Curtis in the WGNO Media Player above...
2023 NFL mock draft: Happy Thanksgiving!
It’s Thanksgiving, so it’s time to get all the last-minute things at the store you forgot (no fun at all), loosen the belt, and be ready for food, family, and football (generally, a lot of fun). If you’re in personnel for an NFL team, it’s also time to get serious about the 2023 NFL draft. Whether you’re a Super Bowl contender or playing out the string in a hopeless season, area scouts are reporting to head scouts and directors of player personnel, and general managers and coaching staffs are getting their voices in, as well.
College football world reacts to Matt Rhule report
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been a popular name amongst a number of high-profile college football coaching vacancies after he was fired by Carolina earlier this year. A new report on Wednesday will certainly continue speculation around Rhule. According to Steve Sipple of On3 Sports, Rhule is “back in play” to fill Read more... The post College football world reacts to Matt Rhule report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Jones Sees Cowboys As Super Bowl Contenders
After an emphatic win over the Vikings on Sunday, the Cowboys owner views his team as a threat to win the NFC championship.
Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe
EAGAN, Minn. - The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota's game with the Dallas pass rush won't just go away on its own.The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm - and upright - when they face New England on Thursday night.After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36)."It's tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break," wide receiver...
Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB? '10 More Years! Jerry Jones Says
“I think you saw vintage Dak,” said Jones after the game. “You saw the Dak that I hope I get to see for 10 more years, at least.”
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 12
The Tennessee Titans had arguably their most impressive win of the 2022 campaign in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers, as both their offense and defense showed up in big ways. With their seventh win of the season, and with it coming at Lambeau Field in dominant fashion, one...
Vikings' Kevin O'Connell: "There's going to be a lot of narratives we can't control"
The Minnesota Vikings got annihilated by the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 on Sunday and the narratives that the Vikings are frauds have already been circulating. After the game, head coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about it and he didn’t seem concerned about the outside nose and narratives. O’Connell is...
CNET
Google Kicks Off 2022 World Cup With Doodle, New Game
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off Sunday in Qatar, and Google got into the spirit with a Doodle and a new multiplayer game. The animated World Cup Doodle features a pair of multicolored cleats practicing their passing skills with a ball as the world turns its attention to the biggest tournament in global football. Fans who want to get into the action themselves can Google "World Cup Qatar 2022" on their mobile device to compete with other fans around the world.
Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 11 vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs held off Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, winning 30-27. All-world QB Patrick Mahomes and his counterpart Travis Kelce shined during the game-winning drive, while others struggled when their number was called as the Chiefs improved their record to 8-2. Here’s a...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff picture if season ended today
The 49ers made a huge jump in the NFC standings with their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City. Entering the night as the NFC's No. 7 seed, the 49ers (6-4) moved all the way up to No. 3 by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seattle Seahawks. So, if the NFC playoffs started next week, the 49ers would host the No. 6 seed New York Giants at Levi's Stadium in a wild-card matchup.
Comments / 0