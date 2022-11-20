ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

The Chiefs made a mockery after the AFC West again after all

This year was supposed to be different. The Chiefs were losing Tyreek Hill and coming off a season where they didn’t even make the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Chargers spent a lot of money and draft capital to go and get Khalil Mack, JC Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Happy Thanksgiving!

It’s Thanksgiving, so it’s time to get all the last-minute things at the store you forgot (no fun at all), loosen the belt, and be ready for food, family, and football (generally, a lot of fun). If you’re in personnel for an NFL team, it’s also time to get serious about the 2023 NFL draft. Whether you’re a Super Bowl contender or playing out the string in a hopeless season, area scouts are reporting to head scouts and directors of player personnel, and general managers and coaching staffs are getting their voices in, as well.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

College football world reacts to Matt Rhule report

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been a popular name amongst a number of high-profile college football coaching vacancies after he was fired by Carolina earlier this year. A new report on Wednesday will certainly continue speculation around Rhule. According to Steve Sipple of On3 Sports, Rhule is “back in play” to fill Read more... The post College football world reacts to Matt Rhule report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Minnesota

Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe

EAGAN, Minn. - The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota's game with the Dallas pass rush won't just go away on its own.The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm - and upright - when they face New England on Thursday night.After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36)."It's tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break," wide receiver...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CNET

Google Kicks Off 2022 World Cup With Doodle, New Game

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off Sunday in Qatar, and Google got into the spirit with a Doodle and a new multiplayer game. The animated World Cup Doodle features a pair of multicolored cleats practicing their passing skills with a ball as the world turns its attention to the biggest tournament in global football. Fans who want to get into the action themselves can Google "World Cup Qatar 2022" on their mobile device to compete with other fans around the world.
NBC Sports

Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff picture if season ended today

The 49ers made a huge jump in the NFC standings with their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City. Entering the night as the NFC's No. 7 seed, the 49ers (6-4) moved all the way up to No. 3 by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seattle Seahawks. So, if the NFC playoffs started next week, the 49ers would host the No. 6 seed New York Giants at Levi's Stadium in a wild-card matchup.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy