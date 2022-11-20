ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL

Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler due to an incident in Mexico City on Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic on Tuesday. "We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury told...
NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs show they're poised for another deep playoff run

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- For a few minutes Sunday night, it was possible to imagine what the Los Angeles Chargers would be capable of if they were intact. Keenan Allen was catching deep passes from Justin Herbert, and the running game was slashing through the Kansas City Chiefs defense that suddenly had to beware of offensive weapons again, and the Chargers had a late lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon's run in Denver is over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos waived the veteran running back, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the move. Cutting Gordon comes after another mistake-filled game in which the running back again fumbled near the...
DENVER, CO
NFL

Jaguars claim ex-Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

Darrell Henderson is leaving Los Angeles and bound for Duval. The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high

Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work. Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

Commanders designate Carson Wentz (finger) for return to practice

The Washington Commanders have designated quarterback Carson Wentz for a return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz was placed on injured reserve with a broken finger following the team's win over the Chicago Bears in Week 6 and has been out since. This now begins the team's 21-day window during which it can activate Wentz to the active roster. Otherwise, the Commanders must return him to injured reserve by the end of that period.
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

Texans to bench Davis Mills, start Kyle Allen vs. Dolphins

The Texans are making a change under center. Kyle Allen will start in place of a struggling Davis Mills for Houston against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday. Texans head coach Lovie Smith declined to name a starter during his Wednesday news conference,...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Titans avenge playoff loss to Bengals? Patriots to top Vikings?

Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Nick Shook offers a bead on four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 4 (least confident).
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

Panthers QB Sam Darnold to start in Week 12 matchup vs. Broncos

The Panthers are making yet another change at quarterback. Sam Darnold will be the starter for Carolina's Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the team announced Tuesday, making him the third quarterback to make a start for the team this season. Darnold was the Panthers' starter for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Darius Slayton, Julian Love mentoring Far Rockaway Giants | Inspire Change

One of the four pillars of the NFL's Inspire Change initiative is improving relations between communities and their police. The New York Giants have taken that message to heart by helping to foster positive interactions early. Darius Slayton and Julian Love are hoping their successes with the Far Rockaway Giants continue as the after school program expands to Harlem. To watch the entire Inspire Change series, go to nfl.com/inspirechange.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL

2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees Announced

The NFL announced the 32 players nominated for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. One player from each NFL team was selected. The award, created in 2014, is presented each year to an NFL player who demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The award honors and is named after the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Art Rooney, Sr.

