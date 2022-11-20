Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NFL
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy set to start vs. 49ers as Kyler Murray continues to deal with hamstring injury
Colt McCoy is in line to make his second consecutive start for the Arizona Cardinals as the NFL prepares to kick off from Mexico City tonight. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that McCoy appears set to start against the San Francisco 49ers, per sources informed of the situation, as Kyler Murray continues to deal with a hamstring injury.
NFL
Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler due to an incident in Mexico City on Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic on Tuesday. "We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury told...
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs show they're poised for another deep playoff run
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- For a few minutes Sunday night, it was possible to imagine what the Los Angeles Chargers would be capable of if they were intact. Keenan Allen was catching deep passes from Justin Herbert, and the running game was slashing through the Kansas City Chiefs defense that suddenly had to beware of offensive weapons again, and the Chargers had a late lead.
NFL
Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon
Melvin Gordon's run in Denver is over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos waived the veteran running back, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the move. Cutting Gordon comes after another mistake-filled game in which the running back again fumbled near the...
NFL
Jaguars claim ex-Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers
Darrell Henderson is leaving Los Angeles and bound for Duval. The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
WETM 18 News
Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work. Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at […]
NFL
Commanders designate Carson Wentz (finger) for return to practice
The Washington Commanders have designated quarterback Carson Wentz for a return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz was placed on injured reserve with a broken finger following the team's win over the Chicago Bears in Week 6 and has been out since. This now begins the team's 21-day window during which it can activate Wentz to the active roster. Otherwise, the Commanders must return him to injured reserve by the end of that period.
NFL
Beckham Bowl? Cowboys, Giants players confident they'll land OBJ ahead of Thanksgiving game
We don't know what Odell Beckham's plans are for Thanksgiving or for returning to the NFL. But if what players from two NFC East rivals are to be believed, Beckham might have keen interest in Thursday's middle game. The teams that will be playing in that one -- New York...
NFL
Texans to bench Davis Mills, start Kyle Allen vs. Dolphins
The Texans are making a change under center. Kyle Allen will start in place of a struggling Davis Mills for Houston against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday. Texans head coach Lovie Smith declined to name a starter during his Wednesday news conference,...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Patriots-Vikings during John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration
Thanksgiving traditions are like no others: family, turkey and bemoaning the struggling Lions during the early-game window. Except this year, you suddenly can't do that. It's time to break tradition, we say. Winners of three straight games, the Lions are suddenly pretty warm, taking down the Packers and Bears and...
NFL
Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' latest blowout loss to 49ers: 'We've got to flush it'
The Arizona Cardinals were destroyed in front of a national audience in Mexico City, getting thumped, 38-10, by division rival San Francisco on Monday night. The loss dropped the Cards to 4-7 and marked the fourth game Arizona has lost by 10-plus points. "We've got to flush it," coach Kliff...
NFL
Jets bench Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Bears; Mike White to start at QB
Zach Wilson's rough 2022 season has reached a new low. Mike White will start in place of a benched Wilson in New York's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday. Veteran Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, as Wilson will not dress for the game.
NFL
Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'
New York Jet rookie receiver Garrett Wilson vented following Sunday's pathetic offensive performance in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, during which the club put up a measly 103 total yards. "This s--- is sorry," Wilson said. "We're out here looking sorry -- and we know that we're...
NFL
NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Titans avenge playoff loss to Bengals? Patriots to top Vikings?
Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Nick Shook offers a bead on four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 4 (least confident).
NFL
Panthers QB Sam Darnold to start in Week 12 matchup vs. Broncos
The Panthers are making yet another change at quarterback. Sam Darnold will be the starter for Carolina's Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the team announced Tuesday, making him the third quarterback to make a start for the team this season. Darnold was the Panthers' starter for...
NFL
NFL Week 11 heroes: Travis Kelce, Marcus Jones and Mike McCarthy among Sunday's biggest stars
Andy Dalton told the critics -- like me -- to pipe down by offering up near perfection in the Saints' 27-20 win over the Rams. Completing 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champs? Not too shabby, even though Los Angeles is scuffling through a serious hangover season.
NFL
Darius Slayton, Julian Love mentoring Far Rockaway Giants | Inspire Change
One of the four pillars of the NFL's Inspire Change initiative is improving relations between communities and their police. The New York Giants have taken that message to heart by helping to foster positive interactions early. Darius Slayton and Julian Love are hoping their successes with the Far Rockaway Giants continue as the after school program expands to Harlem. To watch the entire Inspire Change series, go to nfl.com/inspirechange.
NFL
2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees Announced
The NFL announced the 32 players nominated for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. One player from each NFL team was selected. The award, created in 2014, is presented each year to an NFL player who demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The award honors and is named after the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Art Rooney, Sr.
