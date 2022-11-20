ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban

Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
Yardbarker

Alcaraz finishes year as no. 1 ahead of Nadal; Djokovic jumps to 5th

Carlos Alcaraz recently received the year-end no. 1 trophy and today it was official as he sits on top of the ATP Rankings. Alcaraz didn't have a great end of the season, but he did enough before this finish to maintain his top ranking ahead of his countryman Nadal, who only added 200 points to his total at the ATP Finals, which wasn't enough to pass Carlitos.
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic: 'I always see myself as the best player in the world'

Novak Djokovic says he always sees himself as the best player in the world, regardless of ranking. Djokovic brought the curtain down on a sensational season as he beat Casper Ruud to win the ATP Finals in Turin. It was a record-equalling sixth time he had won the tournament, and saw him finish they year ranked number five in the world.
Yardbarker

McEnroe talks about Gauff becoming multiple Grand Slam champion

It's important for women's tennis to have another significant figure such as Serena Williams and soon, Coco Gauff may become one. After the 23-time Grand Slam champion retired, a discussion about who 'moves the needle in women's tennis' started. While it's obvious that likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are leaders on the ATP Tour, situation with their colleagues from WTA Tour is a bit more complicated.
The Associated Press

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss in World Cup debut

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.
FOX Sports

Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands. De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series...
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic Returns To The Australian Open As Ban Is Lifted

Tennis fans in Australia were denied the chance to see Novak Djokovic challenge for the Australian Open last year owing to his personally held stand point on Covid vaccines and although fans were split on his ultimate deportation and the headlines that were created, given Australia's struggles with the pandemic many more agreed with the decisions taken by 'Fortress Australia' although banning him from the country for three years did not sit well.
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic 'wants 25 Grand Slam titles' says top analyst

Greg Rusedski believes Novak Djokovic doesn’t just want to best Rafael Nadal’s men’s Grand Slam record, he wants Margaret Court’s all-time one as well. No one has won more Grand Slam titles than the 25 by Court, although it must be stressed that not all were won in the Open Era.
tennisuptodate.com

TV Guide 2022 Davis Cup Finals with Auger-Aliassime, Fritz and Tiafoe all involved

The Davis Cup Finals begin later today and we'll have some really good tennis as the best players in the world represent their countries. The event will run until November 27th when the final is set to take place and we'll see a new champion this year as last year's champion Russia won't be attending due to the war in Ukraine. The event will be heavily televised and we bring you a list of channels which will broadcast the event.

