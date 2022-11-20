ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Burrow has put up over 300 yards and four touchdowns in three of his last five games, and he gets another juicy matchup in Week 12. The Titans are allowing a league-high 287.7 passing yards per game and have also allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns this season. The Titans have a fantastic run defense, and Joe Mixon (concussion) could miss this game, which should lead to Burrow having to make even more plays through the air. He should be ranked as a top-five fantasy QB this week.
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (ankle/knee) expected to play vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, along with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, are expected to play in their team's Thanksgiving game versus the New York Giants today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Parsons (ankle/knee) and Lawrence (foot) were listed as questionable coming into Thursday. Parsons temporarily exited the Cowboys'...
DALLAS, TX
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

The Cardinals desperately need a win in Week 12. It appears they're getting some reinforcements just in time. Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on injured reserve.
ARIZONA STATE
Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions and was ruled out after he was carted to the locker room. The initial diagnosis on Miller's injury is a knee sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Miller will undergo an MRI, among other tests, to confirm the diagnosis Friday, but will miss some time, Rapoport added.
DETROIT, MI
Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Justin Fields is officially questionable to play Sunday against the New York Jets due to a left shoulder injury. The dynamic quarterback suffered the injury in the club's Week 11 win over the Falcons. Earlier this week, Fields described the injury as a separated shoulder with torn ligaments, "basically an ACL joint" injury.
CHICAGO, IL
The Coshocton Tribune

Boys Basketball previews: Filling key roles crucial for area teams

River View posted one of its best seasons in more than a decade, finishing 11-12 overall with a strong showing in the Muskingum Valley League Big School Division. Ben Belden, who enters his fourth season, brings back two of the league's top scorers in seniors Owen Emig, who scored 22 points per game, and Brody Border, who chipped in 19 points. Emig earned first-team honors in the MVL Big School, East District and District 5 and Border made third team East District.
Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Von Miller avoided the worst outcome when suffering a knee injury in Thursday's win over Detroit. How long he'll be out remains to be seen. Miller did not tear his ACL, but a Friday MRI did reveal a lateral meniscus tear, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Miller will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days and will undergo surgery at some point, though the exact timing -- now or after the season -- remains to be seen.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

WR Frank Darby (from practice squad) WR Emeka Emezie (to practice squad) OL Parker Ferguson (to practice squad) RB Caleb Huntley (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday. QB Lamar Jackson (hip) was a full participant in practice Thursday. RB Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) full. WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) DNP. OT...

