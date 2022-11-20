Read full article on original website
Eagles' Darius Slay needs this against Aaron Rodgers for his 'Mount Rushmore'; 3 to watch
PHILADELPHIA − Darius Slay has played 15 games against the Packers in his NFL career, more than any other team he has played against. But there's still one thing he has never done against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers: get an interception. ...
NFL
Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'
The injury-ravaged New York Giants battled the Dallas Cowboys tough in the first half Thursday afternoon, taking a halftime lead, but came up shy in the final two quarters to ultimately fall, 28-20, on Thanksgiving Day. In the second half, one key play set the stage for the Cowboys to...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Burrow has put up over 300 yards and four touchdowns in three of his last five games, and he gets another juicy matchup in Week 12. The Titans are allowing a league-high 287.7 passing yards per game and have also allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns this season. The Titans have a fantastic run defense, and Joe Mixon (concussion) could miss this game, which should lead to Burrow having to make even more plays through the air. He should be ranked as a top-five fantasy QB this week.
NFL
Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms
For the third time in 12 days, the Dallas Cowboys offense hit on all cylinders with the nation watching, this time spearheading a second-half comeback over the division-rival New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas' eight-point win didn't feel that close, as Dak Prescott led three consecutive scoring drives and...
NFL
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (ankle/knee) expected to play vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, along with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, are expected to play in their team's Thanksgiving game versus the New York Giants today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Parsons (ankle/knee) and Lawrence (foot) were listed as questionable coming into Thursday. Parsons temporarily exited the Cowboys'...
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers
The Cardinals desperately need a win in Week 12. It appears they're getting some reinforcements just in time. Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on injured reserve.
NFL
Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time
Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions and was ruled out after he was carted to the locker room. The initial diagnosis on Miller's injury is a knee sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Miller will undergo an MRI, among other tests, to confirm the diagnosis Friday, but will miss some time, Rapoport added.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. 33-26 2022 · 6-5-0 Takeaways:. Justin Jefferson torches Patriots' previously stingy D. Bill Belichick famously...
NFL
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson dishes on the life of an NFL coach -- on and off the field -- in his new memoir
Just about every offseason, various NFL coaches, general managers and owners drive through the Everglades seeking wisdom at the end of an ordinary, 20-mile stretch of road into the Florida Keys. It's the only route to encounter Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, whose accolades include a national...
NFL
Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets
Justin Fields is officially questionable to play Sunday against the New York Jets due to a left shoulder injury. The dynamic quarterback suffered the injury in the club's Week 11 win over the Falcons. Earlier this week, Fields described the injury as a separated shoulder with torn ligaments, "basically an ACL joint" injury.
NFL
49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints
Two weeks after returning from a hamstring ailment, Deebo Samuel is back on the injury report. The 49ers' star receiver is questionable for San Francisco's Week 12 meeting with New Orleans due to a hamstring issue, according to the team. The listing mirrors Samuel's previous cause for missing time, but...
NFL
Undersized LB David Long Jr. finds footing on Titans defense: 'It was just always a chip on my shoulder'
At David Long Jr.'s size -- he's 5-foot-11, 227 pounds (depending on how much he ate at Thanksgiving) -- he should be a box safety, or maybe a running back. Instead, the fourth-year linebacker is very much in the middle of the Titans' defense and in the middle of the action, despite being cautioned to approach the game otherwise.
NFL
Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving
The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will have their best cornerback returning for a matchup against the Detroit Lions to kick off inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration. Tre’Davious White will be active for the first time all season. His full-circle return comes a...
NFL
Patriots TE Hunter Henry on overturned TD vs. Vikings: 'I believe I caught it'
The New England Patriots offense was on a roll in the third quarter Thursday night, moving the ball at will against the Minnesota Vikings' defense. It appeared Pats tight end Hunter Henry scored his second TD in as many drives, but the 6-yard score was overturned by replay, forcing the Patriots to settle for a field goal.
NFL
Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days
Von Miller avoided the worst outcome when suffering a knee injury in Thursday's win over Detroit. How long he'll be out remains to be seen. Miller did not tear his ACL, but a Friday MRI did reveal a lateral meniscus tear, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Miller will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days and will undergo surgery at some point, though the exact timing -- now or after the season -- remains to be seen.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24
WR Frank Darby (from practice squad) WR Emeka Emezie (to practice squad) OL Parker Ferguson (to practice squad) RB Caleb Huntley (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday. QB Lamar Jackson (hip) was a full participant in practice Thursday. RB Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) full. WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) DNP. OT...
NFL
Chris Jones surpassing Aaron Donald as NFL's top DT; the savvy of Mike Vrabel and Howie Roseman
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- The head coach who spectacularly exceeds expectations on an annual basis. -- The executive being rewarded for taking chances other teams have passed up. But...
NFL
Dan Campbell believes home crowd will be 'on fire' as Lions look to win fourth straight
Not since 2017 have the Detroit Lions experienced a run of success such as they are right now. Head coach Dan Campbell's squad is hoping that momentum will carry the Lions to a feat they've not accomplished since 2016. Looking to break the franchise's five-game losing streak on Thanksgiving, Campbell...
NFL
Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss
Four days after getting pummeled by the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings bounced back in a big way, earning a 33-26 victory over the New England Patriots Thanksgiving night. Vikes coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of Sunday's 40-3 loss and earn a win...
