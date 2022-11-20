ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested after street race ends in Pinellas County crash, troopers say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two New Port Richey men were arrested Thursday night after a street race went wrong, according to arrest documents.

Arrest affidavits from the Florida Highway Patrol said Michael Neil Sager, 20, and Emmanuel “E-man” Karys, 21, were racing on Keller Circle at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Both suspects allegedly drove side by side while speeding in a 25-mph zone before Sager failed to slow down as they approached a curve, troopers said.

Authorities said this led to him crashing into a fence.

After being read his rights, Sager admitted to racing with Karys, according to the affidavits. The race was also captured on surveillance video.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of racing on highway and reckless driving.

Daniel Turner
3d ago

he should have kept his mouth shut about the race and the other driver No sense in both friends getting the same charge. I'm sure they would have learned a valuable lesson without all the extra tickets. just couldn't go down alone SMH!!

WFLA

