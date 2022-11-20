Annual USMC and Law Riders MC Toys for Tots Ride returns Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The US Marine Corps Reserves and Law Riders Motorcycle Club rode through Charleston Sunday morning for the 26 th annual motorcycle ride for Toys for Tots.
233 riders and 73 passengers attended the annual ride to raise money and collect gifts for less fortunate children in the community.Thanksgiving food giveaways feeds families on Johns Island
The event raised $3,035 and collected 230 toys for Lowcountry Toys for Tots.
The escorted ride started at 1 p.m. at the Lowcountry Harley Davidson.
Non-bikers contributed to the cause while enjoying music, food, and door prizes. At the Lowcountry Harley-Davidson.
