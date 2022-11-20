ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Annual USMC and Law Riders MC Toys for Tots Ride returns Sunday

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rH5Xm_0jHti4eV00

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The US Marine Corps Reserves and Law Riders Motorcycle Club rode through Charleston Sunday morning for the 26 th annual motorcycle ride for Toys for Tots.

233 riders and 73 passengers attended the annual ride to raise money and collect gifts for less fortunate children in the community.

Thanksgiving food giveaways feeds families on Johns Island

The event raised $3,035 and collected 230 toys for Lowcountry Toys for Tots.

The escorted ride started at 1 p.m. at the Lowcountry Harley Davidson.

Non-bikers contributed to the cause while enjoying music, food, and door prizes. At the Lowcountry Harley-Davidson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

One80 Place hosting annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An organization that works to end and prevent homelessness in the Charleston area will host its annual ‘Turkey and a $20’ donation drive on Tuesday. The event – now in its tenth year – offers members of the community a festive experience when giving back during the Thanksgiving season. One80 Place […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

One Lowcountry nonprofit wants to feed over 20,000 people this Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area organization and members of the community will come together Tuesday morning to pack Thanksgiving meals to distribute across the Lowcountry. After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston Basket Brigade meal packing event is back, and with an ambitious goal of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Lowcountry tree lightings and holiday parades

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities around the Lowcountry are gearing up for the holiday season with tree lightings and parades. Below, you’ll find a list of tree lighting and holiday parade events happening in December. Charleston The City of Charleston’s holiday parade will take place on December 4 at 3:00 p.m. The parade will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Firefly Distillery To Host Third Annual Holiday Market

Firefly Distillery, Charleston’s most visited distillery, is celebrating the holiday season with its third annual Holiday Adopt and Shop Market on Saturday, December 17 from 12 - 5 p.m. In partnership with Holy City Holiday Market and local dog rescues Dorchester Paws, Carolina Coonhound Rescue, and Southern Tails for Precious Paws, the festive event will feature goods from local artisans and makers, adoptable dogs and supplies, Firefly cocktails, and curated gift packages from Firefly’s expansive gift shop.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s

Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Foster parent renovates Berkeley County visitation rooms

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry foster parent who has received placements from Berkeley County Social Services is pushing for change after realizing needs at the office were not being met. Katherine Russell is a foster parent and executive director of The Okutonda Project, an organization that supports foster...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown deputies to deliver Thanksgiving meals to low income community members

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will lend a helping hand to the community this Thanksgiving. According to GCSO, Murrells Inlet Elks Club 2797 donated 90 dinner boxes to the sheriff’s office this morning. Deputies will deliver the boxes to qualifying members of the community this week. Each box contains Thanksgiving […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22  Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy