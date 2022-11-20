JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of an infant being saved from a retention pond on the Westside has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say Ofc. Me'Atia Sanderson joined JSO in March 2019. As a patrol officer on the Westside, JSO says Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO