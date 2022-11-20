Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Missing Putnam County man found safe
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Mr. Black was located safe on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing man. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Robert Black, 87, wandered away from his residence in...
News4Jax.com
Missing man found dead in Guana River area, St. Johns County deputies say
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A search for a missing 57-year-old man in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area ended tragically Tuesday when his body was found, St. Johns County deputies said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deployed a “tremendous amount...
News4Jax.com
Springfield resident spots man fitting description of person sought in disappearance of cats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Within the past several nights, someone fitting the description of a man that residents believe has killed multiple neighborhood cats, has reportedly been seen attempting to lure more cats. On Tuesday, JSO said they have identified a person of interest and are actively pursuing the case....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam video showing officer rescuing infant who nearly drowned in retention pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released on its Facebook page bodycam video showing Officer Me’Atia Sanderson jump into a retention pond and rescue an infant. Sanderson and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene on June 9th. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive and alerted that the infant was still in the water.
News4Jax.com
Video shows man breaking into Jacksonville dry cleaner twice in 20 days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows a man breaking into a dry cleaner in Panama Park. Owners of the small business said it is the second time the store has been burglarized. The owners filed a report with the police but they are worried that won’t be...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for reported missing Clay County 15-year-old
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Franklin County Sheriff has requested assistance locating a 15-year-old boy out of Clay County who has been missing since November 13. The 15-year-old boy is named Malachi Cook with a height of 5′7 and a weight of 125 pounds. The Clay County Sheriff’s...
Daring rescue of baby in retention pond captured on JSO bodycam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of an infant being saved from a retention pond on the Westside has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say Ofc. Me'Atia Sanderson joined JSO in March 2019. As a patrol officer on the Westside, JSO says Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possession
A Jacksonville man in Clay County Jail for the possession of fentanyl now faces additional charges of grand theft, deputies said. Jacksonville man faces charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, drug possession, grand theft and trespassing in Clay County.Photo byGetty Images.
FWC and SJSO find missing bicyclist deceased in Guana State Park
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 1:39 p.m.- Mehofer’s body was found within the park. Foul play is not suspected, but the final cause of death is pending the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Wildlife Commission...
Man dead after being shot by 5 JSO officers in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot by several officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Monday in Riverside. JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting. Around 1:15 p.m., JSO says officers were in the 2200 block of Ernest Street attempting to bring in a...
First Coast News
Clay County man charged with vehicular homicide poses 'no threat,' attorney says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man who was charged with vehicular homicide after a fiery April car crash poses no threat to the community, according to a new court filing. Clifford Ringer is charged in the death of 23-year-old Gavin Conroy, who ultimately died from burns sustained...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot outside Orange Park Bestbet hospitalized, in life-threatening condition
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening for treatment of life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in the parking lot of Bestbet Orange Park, according to a news release from the Police Department. Officers said they were called to the scene at 5:44 p.m., where...
WCJB
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police shoot, kill rifle-wielding man suspected in murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who police said was in possession of a rifle was shot and killed by officers Tuesday afternoon after he ignored commands to stop and drove a vehicle toward members of law enforcement, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Chief Mark Romano, from JSO’s...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old critically injured crossing Blanding Boulevard, FHP says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An 18-year-old was critically injured early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a van while crossing Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the van was headed north on Blanding Boulevard when it hit the man, who was...
Fatal crash marks 153rd traffic fatality in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 5:17 p.m. Monday evening, the JSO Communication Center received a call from a concerned citizen stating a driver of a white pickup truck was heading northbound on Old Kings Road and driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
Clay County police searching for 15-year-old last seen 6 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Malachi Cook, a 15-year-old, has been reported missing by the Clay County Sheriff's Office. His family last saw him on Nov. 13. He was wearing a bright yellow American Eagle t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black jacket. He has brown hair and brown-green eyes and...
Jacksonville man arrested for trying to sell almost two ounces of meth in Baker County, BCSO says
MACCLENNY, Fla. — On Friday, Nov. 18, Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dustin Lee, 35, of Jacksonville for attempting to sell almost two ounces of methamphetamine to undercover sources. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Lee was traveling from Jacksonville to Macclenny when narcotics detectives placed him...
Police: 57-year-old biker missing in Guana Reserve since Monday night
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Fifty-seven year old Mark Meihofer is missing from Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve in Ponte Vedra, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Meihofer entered the park on a bicycle and was never seen coming out, police said. His vehicle was...
News4Jax.com
2 men facing murder, other charges in death of 79-year-old man in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have been charged with second-degree murder, armed burglary and grand theft auto in the death of a 79-year-old man whose body was discovered Aug. 17 at a home in Riverside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers first went to the home on Frederica...
Comments / 0