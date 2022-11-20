ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam video showing officer rescuing infant who nearly drowned in retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released on its Facebook page bodycam video showing Officer Me’Atia Sanderson jump into a retention pond and rescue an infant. Sanderson and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene on June 9th. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive and alerted that the infant was still in the water.
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
18-year-old critically injured crossing Blanding Boulevard, FHP says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An 18-year-old was critically injured early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a van while crossing Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the van was headed north on Blanding Boulevard when it hit the man, who was...
