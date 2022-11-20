ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 14 points in helping the Nets to a 127-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving had missed eight games since he was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Could Warriors Look To Reunite With Nets’ Kevin Durant Via Trade?

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, but no one believes that they are going to be held down all season long. However, the slow start could look to management looking to make a sizable move to power the team back into championship contention. One move that fans would love to see would be reuniting with Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant via a trade.
ktalnews.com

Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to just focus...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Grizzlies' Ja Morant returns to action, scores 34 in loss to Kings

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant returned to action Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Morant finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists while playing 34 minutes in Memphis’ 113-109 loss to Sacramento. After originally being ruled doubtful then questionable, Morant returned to the lineup after...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy