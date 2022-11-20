LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department wants everyone to keep some safety tips in mind before they start cooking their turkey this Thanksgiving. If you plan to fry your turkey, firefighters say to make sure the area is clear. The fryer has to be outside with no grass or items near the site. Also, make sure pets and animals are safely inside before placing the turkey inside the fryer.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO