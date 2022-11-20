Read full article on original website
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
Accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are reporting an accident on Loop 20. According to Laredo Police, an accident has been reported on the northbound lanes of Loop 20 near the FedEx building. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and drive with caution. For more headlines. click here.
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update at 11:49 p.m.: LPD reports the suspect was detained without incident. Original story: An active scene is reported Tuesday night in central Laredo. At around 8:15 p.m., heavy Laredo PD presence was reported-- LPD said there is two-block perimeter street closure around the 120 block of E. San Pedro.
Laredo Police offering ‘safe exchange’ zones
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The holiday season is here and with that comes online shopping. The Laredo Police Department wants everyone to have safe transactions. This is why they remind the community of ‘safe exchange’ zones. These are areas around the city that have surveillance cameras. This helps...
Major traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are heading towards downtown Laredo prepare to be stuck in traffic. There is a substantial amount of traffic heading into Mexico off of the southbound lane of I-35. Laredo Police office are in the area directing traffic. They are urging drivers to be patient...
Driver dies after crashing into cement sign
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver in his 30s is killed after an colliding into a cement sign in north Laredo Saturday morning. The accident happened at around 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a Jeep crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on...
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
LPD officer reportedly injured, suspect detained
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A suspect is detained after a Laredo Police Department officer is reported injured Monday night. According to Laredo police officials at around 8:30 p.m. an officer was injured at a traffic stop by Eagle Pass Ave. and Madison St. The officer was taken to Laredo Medical...
LPD: How to avoid an accident this holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday season is a busy time where drivers not only see an increase in heavy traffic but also an increase in car accidents. Several car accidents were reported on the streets of Laredo over the weekend and law enforcement said this is something common during the season.
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of a truck to go off road and crash into a light pole. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound lane of Loop 20 near the Casa Blanca Golf Course. Laredo Police and the...
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo. The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.
Keep your property and yourself safe this Black Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those heading out to enjoy the holiday sales taking place after Thanksgiving, here’s a reminder to keep an eye out for thieves. Black Friday is expected to bring out hundreds of shoppers this weekend. The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is reminding those who are spending big bucks to avoid becoming a target.
Man accused of assaulting Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Laredo Police arrested Eloy Martinez Vasquez, 28. The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 21 at around 8:14 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a black Dodge...
Laredo Fire Department shares cooking safety tips for Thanksgiving
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department wants everyone to keep some safety tips in mind before they start cooking their turkey this Thanksgiving. If you plan to fry your turkey, firefighters say to make sure the area is clear. The fryer has to be outside with no grass or items near the site. Also, make sure pets and animals are safely inside before placing the turkey inside the fryer.
Former H-E-B transformed into new Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over a year since the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new county building. On Monday, KGNS News got an exclusive look inside the building that will house the sheriff’s office in the near future. Workers were seen inside working on the former...
Still Cool and Damp, Drier Late Thursday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool moist airmass remains above our area. Winds at the surface and aloft are too weak to move the cool, heavy, damp air away. By late Thanksgiving day, a cold front now moving east from the Pacific Northwest will arrive, and that system will finally usher in mild and drier air. Warm 80F weather will likely return early next week.
Still Wet, Gray and Cool Then A Mild Thanksgiving
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A chilly moist airmass remains above our area. Rising air with a weak upper level disturbance may bring some showers overnight. Drier mild air from the western U.S. will begin to arrive Thanksgiving afternoon with some peeks at the sun, warmer weather follows beginning this weekend. For...
Pet of the Week: Marshmallow
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Well, the weather outside is frightful, but a fire with some marshmallows would be so delightful!. In this week’s Pet of the Week, it’s not the type of Marshmallow that your are thinking about. Best Friends for Life is trying to look for a...
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo. Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week. Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho. The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and...
