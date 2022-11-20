Read full article on original website
Renee Marie
3d ago
Yup, and if they get caught, they know there is a get out of jail free card, criminal priveleged. Chicago in trouble......
Reply
19
ms. vagina
3d ago
Wow! Who woulda thought 2 men in luxury vehicles would be robbing folks?, maybe folks in dilapidated vehicles vehicles would have done so. 😂🤔
Reply(7)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check Available To Assist ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
WGNtv.com
CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side
CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder trades shots with robbers in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder exchanged gunfire with a group of robbers Wednesday morning in Calumet Heights, sending one to the hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car around 2 a.m. when four men got out of a black sedan and one of them tried to get into her car while flashing a handgun in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen found guilty of breaking into Westmont BMW dealership, trying to drive into cop
WESTMONT, Ill. - A juvenile charged with burglary and assaulting a police officer at a suburban BMW dealership last December was found guilty on all counts Wednesday. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco found the juvenile guilty after a two-day bench trial on the following charges: two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault on a police officer.
fox32chicago.com
Restaurant owner in Hammond shot during attempted robbery
HAMMOND, Ind. - The owner of a restaurant in northwest Indiana was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday. At about 5:34 p.m., Hammond police responded to Jack's Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they spoke with the owner who said...
fox32chicago.com
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run on Chicago's East Side
CHICAGO - Police are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday in the East Side neighborhood. Around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, a dark-colored vehicle was traveling southbound in the 10500 block of South Ewing Avenue when it made a left turn onto 105th Street and struck 52-year-old Alfonso Cazares who was crossing the road, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with repeatedly crashing car into Walgreens in River North
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after repeatedly crashing into the front of a Walgreens Monday evening in the River North neighborhood. Nathan Thomas, 32, allegedly drove a Land Rover Discovery through the revolving doors of the front entrance of the pharmacy around 5:14 p.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man turns himself in for hit-and-run that left woman critically injured in 2021
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man from Bronzeville turned himself in to the police for a hit-and-run that left woman badly injured last fall. Police say Stanley Hinton Jr. was arrested Tuesday int he 1700 block of South State Street for fleeing the scene of a crash on Sept. 18, 2021.
fox32chicago.com
South Holland man charged with attempted murder after shooting partner multiple times
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his partner several times last August during a domestic dispute in Washington Park. Tarnche Hull, 47, got into an argument with his partner, a 28-year-old woman, around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 5500 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, dies after being found shot in stolen car in Chatham
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy died after being found shot inside a stolen car Wednesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The teen was found with a gunshot wound to the chest sitting inside a stolen car around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
2 boys pulled from Palatine pond: police
PALATINE, Ill. - Two boys were pulled from a pond in Palatine Wednesday. At about 3:31 p.m., Palatine police and fire officials responded to the 800 block of West Panorama Drive for a report of a group of juveniles who fell into a pond. When authorities arrived, they pulled two...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
16-year-old girl shot on sidewalk near CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk near a CTA Red Line station, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. The girl was shot in the right leg by an unknown person and taken to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 7200 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted in hit-and-run that killed woman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver of an SUV who struck and killed a woman Monday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood. Monica Eason, 42, was crossing the street around 8:33 p.m. when she was struck by a tan-colored, four-door SUV that was traveling southbound in the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot while sitting in car in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The men, 27 and 30, were inside a car around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The...
CPD officer found not guilty in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting in River North
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge on Tuesday acquitted a Chicago police officer of two felony charges brought against her in connection with a shooting at a busy CTA train station in early 2020. Cook County Judge Joseph Claps found CPD officer Melvina Bogard, 33, not guilty of aggravated battery and official misconduct, almost three years […]
fox32chicago.com
Homes, garages being burglarized in Gage Park: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in Gage Park about a string of burglaries that have occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders gained entry into residential homes or garages and took property from within, police said. The incidents occurred in the following locations and times:. 5200 block...
cwbchicago.com
Nearly $1 million in drugs found inside freezer of man on electronic monitoring for drug, gun charges, officials say
Chicago — Cook County sheriff’s office investigators found nearly $1 million worth of narcotics, over $11,000 in cash, and a gun in the home of a man who was on electronic monitoring for a pending narcotics and firearms case, officials said. He is also on probation for manufacture-delivery of cocaine.
Comments / 30