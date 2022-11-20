Read full article on original website
Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around
Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks up to meet...
Local kindergartener lives happy life while managing diabetes
5-year-old Alia Riojas is a ball of positive energy and has a colorful personality. Unless you saw the gadget placed on her arm, you probably wouldn't even know she's a Type 1 diabetic.
