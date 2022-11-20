Read full article on original website
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
NECN
Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found Dead on NH Mountain
A hiker who went missing in New Hampshire last weekend was found dead on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. The Boston Globe said she was attempting to finish hiking all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Vermont officials are ready to ban sale of new gasoline passenger cars by 2035
Cars, buses, trucks and other modes of transportation are responsible for 40% of Vermont’s climate emissions, making it the state’s most polluting sector. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont officials are ready to ban sale of new gasoline passenger cars by 2035.
Barton Chronicle
Vermont couple are blown off course
Maybe it’s because I grew up on the Missisquoi, which routinely flooded fields on our farm, the road and bridge as well, so we were sometimes stranded with the road under water on both sides. Maybe it was because Dad didn’t seem particularly distressed by the floods. In thunderstorms he sat on the porch and watched the lightning hits like we were watching a fine, free show.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Maine close to inking land use agreement for rural north
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are close to finalizing a land use agreement that supporters said would protect one of the most rural corners of the country from overdevelopment years after environmentalists raised concerns about McMansions rising in the area. The land use plan is an outgrowth of a yearslong debate about a large development once planned for Maine’s remote North Woods area. Timber company Weyerhaeuser once planned to build two resorts and about 1,000 home lots there, but scrapped the idea in 2019, citing economic concerns. State officials then began a new public process focused on steering growth in the area toward existing service centers such as Greenville and Rockwood, which are small communities more than 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Portland. The proposed planning document would rezone hundreds of acres owned by Weyerhaeuser. The proposal “protects important habitat” and “minimizes interference with natural resource based activities such as forestry, agriculture, and recreation,” the Maine Land Use Planning Commission said in public documents.
WMUR.com
Data from New Hampshire Hospital Association shows COVID-19 hospitalizations remain under 100 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Hospital Association data shows the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in hospitals have remained under 100 for one week for the first time since September. NHHA reported 88 people in hospitals who tested positive for the virus Tuesday, down by...
WMUR.com
Manchester Ward 6 Republican state representative retains New Hampshire House seat following second recount
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A second recount finished Tuesday night declaring Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne winner of a New Hampshire state representative seat. This came after a superior court judge ruled that a recount of the seat could move forward earlier in the day. Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne...
NHPR
As N.H. faces a dire shortage of direct care workers, a state commission looks for solutions
New Hampshire already faces a shortage of nursing assistants, home health aides and other direct care workers. But a state commission says thousands more will be needed as the population ages. The New Hampshire Commission on Aging says strengthening that workforce — which helps people with disabilities and older adults...
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
State passes $20 million lifeline to rental assistance recipients
This story was updated Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5:37 p.m. to include Tuesday’s vote from the Executive Council approving the funding. A day after the midterm elections, Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara penned a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu outlining an urgent situation. New Hampshire’s rental relief program was ending due to a lack of federal […] The post State passes $20 million lifeline to rental assistance recipients appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NHPR
Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont
When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
WMUR.com
Meals on Wheels seeks more volunteer drivers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Meals on Wheels in New Hampshire delivered more than 1.6 million meals to senior citizens last year, but organizers said they need more help. Meals on Wheels is putting the call out for volunteer drivers statewide. The need is especially great in Manchester and Nashua, where 25 to 30 drivers are needed.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report decreasing COVID-19 hospitalizations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials have reported a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend. The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported 92 people in hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from Sunday's 89, but a decrease from Saturday's 97 patients. Of those 92 people, 27...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness".
Control of New Hampshire's House in limbo
(The Center Square) – Two weeks after the midterm elections, control of New Hampshire’s 400 member state House of Representatives remains in limbo with a handful of recounts in legislative races yet to be finalized, and a court challenge over the results in one district. Following the Nov. 8 election, the House is split between the two political parties by a razor-thin margin with 200 Republicans and 199 Democrats, according to preliminary results. ...
Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked
Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
WBUR
Candidates seeking recounts in 2 state rep. races
Candidates in two Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for districtwide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
