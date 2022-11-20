ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley

Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
bodyslam.net

Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Isn’t The Workhorse He Used To Be

Roman Reigns joined the company alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of the iconic wrestling stable The Shield. Roman’s had quite a memorable run with The Shield which also helped establish himself amongst wrestling fans. The Shield were considered workhorses of the WWE roster at the time, putting on brilliant matches at all time.
PWMania

Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot

WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
wrestlingrumors.net

They Weren’t Happy: Sheamus Reveals Backstage Heat Over Major Career Milestone

He was the new guy. One of the most difficult things for a wrestling promotion to do is elevate new stars into the main event scene. It is something that has to be done every now and then though, no matter how tricky it might be. The right wrestler has to be found in order to make it work, but even then there could be some issues. Now we know how things went a bit off when a new star was elevated.
Popculture

WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury

A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans

With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
bodyslam.net

This Week’s NXT Sees Significant Drop In Viewership And Key Demo Rating

The numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports NXT on November 22 drew 624,000 viewers, which is down from the 663,000 viewers the show drew on November 15. Tuesday is the lowest viewership total since the show drew 597,000 viewers on August 9. The demo number also saw a drop as Tuesday’s episode posted a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, down from the 0.17 demo rating the prior Tuesday.
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'

Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
bodyslam.net

Maria Kanellis: I Think Right Now Is Really One Of The Best Times I’ve Seen The AEW Women’s Division

Maria Kanellis is now in AEW. Maria Kanellis currently takes charge with Women’s Wrestling Army and was a huge part of Ring of Honor’s women’s division during its resurgence in the summer of 2021. Previously, she said she had spoken to Tony Khan regarding the women’s division in ROH underneath Tony’s leadership but without a TV deal currently, she says that all of her talks with Tony recently have been about The Kingdom joining AEW. Maria Recently spoke to Just Alyx about this.
bodyslam.net

WCCW Episode Of Tales From The Territories Viewership Numbers Revealed

According to Wrestlenomics, episode eight of Tales From The Territories drew 77,000 viewers. The episode focused on World Class Championship Wrestling and aired at 10pm ET on Tuesday, November 22nd on VICE TV. This number is up from episode seven, which drew 49,000 viewers. Episode seven focused on Portland Wrestling.
lastwordonsports.com

Preview: WWE Raw Tonight (11/21/22) – Full Card for Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw tonight comes to us live this week from Albany, New York. Most recently, the town that hosted Impact! Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View. Raw is live from the MVP Arena, formerly known as the Knickerbocker Arena. Home of the 1992 Royal Rumble. Recognized by many as the all-time best Royal Rumble match, it saw Ric Flair win it and with it the WWF Championship and the famous “With a tear in my eye” promo right after. His victory also spawned the rather infamous “Yes, yes, yes, yes” reaction by Bobby Heenan that for years could be heard in Botchamania’s videos.
bodyslam.net

Seth Rollins Regrets The Shield’s Second Run

Seth Rollins wasn’t a fan of The Shield’s reunion a few years ago. Kurt Angle became a temporary member of The Shield at the TLC pay-per-view in 2017 after Roman Reigns had to take time off due to an illness. Angle teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus in a 5-on-3 handicap match. The Shield would end up winning the match.
wrestletalk.com

Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series

Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
bodyslam.net

Post Survivor Series SmackDown Will Air On FS1

The fallout of War Games will occur on a different network next week. The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been switched from FOX to FS1. SmackDown will now air on FS1 rather than FOX on December 2. It’s because of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game coverage. SmackDown...
The Ringer

Head of the Table: The Inside Story on How Roman Reigns Forced the Wrestling World to Acknowledge Him

For days, the conversation raged continuously on the wrestling internet; two professional athletes and their proxies in a fierce debate over which of them is the best in the world. Kenny Omega, longtime king of the smaller circuits, wasn’t prepared to relinquish his crown. Will Ospreay, the spectacular highspot artist of Japan’s top promotion, was quick to point out his recent rave reviews in the pages of Dave Meltzer’s seminal Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the hardcore fans’ bible.

