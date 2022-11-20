ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Break it down: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics

NEW YORK (AP) — Breaking is in Victor Montalvo’s blood. He is a descendant of twin breakers — his father and uncle — who were performing in Mexico long before they taught a young Montalvo to spin on his back. Born in Kissimmee, Florida, the 28-year-old...
Saka, Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford last walked off the field at a major international soccer tournament, they were bombarded with racist abuse. Three goals for England in the team’s opening match at this year’s World Cup was their immediate riposte. Saka scored...
World Cup ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup tickets caused hundreds of fans to miss the start of England’s match against Iran on Monday. Fans said their tickets had disappeared from their phone apps and lines began to form outside the Khalifa International Stadium about an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Ronaldo and Neymar seek history

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players in soccer start World Cup competition Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both seek history in Qatar. Ronaldo is attempting to become the first male soccer player to score in five different World Cups when he leads Portugal against Ghana. Marta of Brazil has scored in five Women’s World Cups.
Pep Guardiola extends Manchester City contract until 2025

Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025. The Spanish manager’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the season, but he has committed to a further two years at the Etihad Stadium.
Britcher, Sweeney giving women’s doubles luge a try for US

Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney have been USA Luge teammates for years. They’ve traveled together, they’ve competed together, they’ve gone to the Olympics together, they’ve stood on World Cup podiums together. Being on a sled together was not part of the plan. Until now. Britcher and...

