mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
Volunteers give out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you’ve done your Thanksgiving grocery shopping, you have no doubt seen the sticker shock at the store. Many Central Florida families can’t afford the holiday feast. Volunteers in Osceola County helped put food on the table for hundreds of families this week. Elmer...
WESH
Families in need take home Thanksgiving meals in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City opened the gates to Exploria Stadium for a Thanksgiving event as people lined up to receive the gift of food and lots of it. "It's a wonderful day and it's wonderful to be able to give back,” Kay Rawlins with the Orlando City Foundation said.
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
Chick’N’Cone to Open Winter Garden Location
A simple fast-casual concept, Chick’N’Cone serves four primary dishes—the Chick’N’Cone, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and a chicken bowl.
click orlando
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December
On the naughty/nice spectrum of behavior, most of us fall into the former category and so in a couple of weeks proper punishments will be meted out at the Milk District's Krampusfest. The annual holiday event throws the spotlight on Santa's lesser-known companion Krampus, infamous in Europe for meting out comeuppance instead of gifts to bad children. The daylong event features live music, food and beverages, seasonal vendors and the signature Krampuslauf parade and costume judging (and we can personally vouch for the quality and creativity of that one). Krampusfest takes over the Milk District — particularly Sideward Brewing — on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free.
Today: Farm Share teams up with Kissimmee, local business for food giveaway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As many as 2,000 households in Osceola County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods in Kissimmee.
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando law firm gives out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm is once again making sure that families in need have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. The Pendas Law Firm handed out hundreds of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday. The event was held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
click orlando
B is for bye: Orlando bakery P is for Pie closing after more than 10 years in business
ORLANDO, Fla. – A neighborhood favorite in Orlando Audobon Park is getting ready to close for good after more than a decade in business. P is for Pie — 2806 Corrine Drive — will close its doors for good on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the owners.
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
fox35orlando.com
Dog found in trash can looking for home for the holidays
A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy is hoping to have a new loving forever home this holiday season. Last week, a deputy responded to a call about a dog that was stuck inside a garbage can.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
WESH
Dance students from Melbourne to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two Melbourne High School dancers will be center stage as they perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday. Laila Bryant and Kaylee Henderson are delighted to be in New York City, but they are still Florida at heart. The two had just finished their...
click orlando
Central Florida families receive thousands of meal kits in annual Thanksgiving Project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Saturday, Heart of Florida United Way distributed 4,000 thanksgiving meal kits to families across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties in the fourth iteration of its annual Thanksgiving Project at Valencia College West. United Way told News 6 the 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits it distributed were...
WESH
Pre-pandemic travel numbers expected in Orlando during Thanksgiving holiday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The day before Thanksgiving marks one of the busiest days of the year. At Orlando International Airport Wednesday morning, there were moments where estimated TSA wait times were greater than 45 minutes. The world’s seventh-busiest airport last year was busy once more as OIA saw thousands...
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
bungalower
25-story multi-family project pitched for downtown parking lot
A courtesy review is being given by the City of Orlando for a proposed 25-story multi-family project at 191 S. Rosalind Avenue [GMap] in downtown Orlando. The new Modera South Eola mixed-use tower would replace an existing drive-thru building and parking lot that would be demolished for the new development, which would feature 400 multi-family units along with integrated parking and a three-story, 100,000 SF office building, currently called “The Commons,” with an additional 8,000 SF of retail.
