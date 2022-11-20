ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Families in need take home Thanksgiving meals in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City opened the gates to Exploria Stadium for a Thanksgiving event as people lined up to receive the gift of food and lots of it. "It's a wonderful day and it's wonderful to be able to give back,” Kay Rawlins with the Orlando City Foundation said.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December

On the naughty/nice spectrum of behavior, most of us fall into the former category and so in a couple of weeks proper punishments will be meted out at the Milk District's Krampusfest. The annual holiday event throws the spotlight on Santa's lesser-known companion Krampus, infamous in Europe for meting out comeuppance instead of gifts to bad children. The daylong event features live music, food and beverages, seasonal vendors and the signature Krampuslauf parade and costume judging (and we can personally vouch for the quality and creativity of that one). Krampusfest takes over the Milk District — particularly Sideward Brewing — on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando law firm gives out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm is once again making sure that families in need have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. The Pendas Law Firm handed out hundreds of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday. The event was held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes

Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in  town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
WINTER PARK, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
bungalower

25-story multi-family project pitched for downtown parking lot

A courtesy review is being given by the City of Orlando for a proposed 25-story multi-family project at 191 S. Rosalind Avenue [GMap] in downtown Orlando. The new Modera South Eola mixed-use tower would replace an existing drive-thru building and parking lot that would be demolished for the new development, which would feature 400 multi-family units along with integrated parking and a three-story, 100,000 SF office building, currently called “The Commons,” with an additional 8,000 SF of retail.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy