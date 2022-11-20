Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - A few days after their biggest win in recent memory - an epic 48-45 win over UCLA - the USC Trojans have turned the page. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took the field early Tuesday to start preparing for Saturday's nationally televised showdown with No. 18 Notre Dame.
College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4
With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
Oklahoma Gains Commitment From 2023 Defensive Lineman
2023 defensive lineman Ashton Sanders from Los Angeles, CA announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday night.
Chip Kelly on Sunday About USC, the Short Prep Week for Cal (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
No again, I said it after the game last night, I think how hard our guys played, how hard both teams played. It was a classic football game, two teams going toe-to-toe. And as we always talked about the team that usually loses a turnover battle in this league isn't gonna win the game, we lost the turnover battle. We created one but we turned it over too many times and ultimately ended up losing in a close one. So credit to them, they did a nice job. Our guys are back, we watched the meeting, went to bed, put the install for Cal in. It's the good thing about playing on a short week. You know, we don't really have a lot of time to feel bad or sorry for ourselves and that's not the mode or the MO of this team. They were great, really attentive in meetings. And you know, we're excited to play on this Friday.
Lakers’ new trade outlook after recent winning streak
After an abysmal 2-10 start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the team has righted the ship a bit. The Lakers won three games in a row before losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, and Anthony Davis put together some monster performances throughout this stretch. The team has looked like a competitive, competent group for the first time in a while.
RUMOR: Clippers’ trade plans to boost frontcourt, revealed
The Los Angeles Clippers, for all the injury struggles and offensive woes they’ve endured during the early goings of the 2022-23 season, have gone a solid enough 11-7, good for fourth in the cutthroat Western Conference. Nevertheless Ty Lue and the Clippers front office are always looking for improvements that could help in their quest […] The post RUMOR: Clippers’ trade plans to boost frontcourt, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Dodgers must re-sign Trea Turner in free agency
Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers may be prepared to move on from one another. The Dodgers have been linked to free agents such as Justin Verlander and Aaron Judge, while Turner has been connected to the Philadelphia Phillies. But should the Dodgers and Turner consider reuniting? LA needs a shortstop and Trea Turner […] The post 2 reasons Dodgers must re-sign Trea Turner in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Bauer suffers pair of legal setbacks
Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is currently in the process of waiting on an appeal decision. Bauer has been doing everything he can to clear his name amid a sexual assault accusation. But according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Bauer recently suffered a pair of legal setbacks. “(Trevor Bauer) suffered a couple […] The post Trevor Bauer suffers pair of legal setbacks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district
Republican Greg Wallis has taken a very slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for the 47th State Assembly district. The district represents parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the weekend, Holstege was leading by just 9 votes. San Bernardino County released its election results Monday at 4 p.m., giving The post Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Democrat Will Rollins Concedes Election for 41st Congressional District
Democrat Will Rollins has conceded to Republican Ken Calvert in the race for the 41st Congressional District, and called his opponent to congratulate him. Rollins said in a statement released Monday on social media that, “we are in a moment of uncertainty, because America is divided. And there are a lot of people out there who benefit — financially, militarily, politically — when Americans turn against one another.”
signalscv.com
Alexander Duncan | Another Blow to Democracy
Voters in L.A. County have dealt a blow to the democratic process by voting yes and passing Measure A this past election. For those unaware, Measure A gives the county Board of Supervisors the power to remove an elected sheriff from office. Voters need to realize they effectively said their...
