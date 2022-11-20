Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t help but get hyped up after Tyler Bass completed the job and helped them take down the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon. Right on Thanksgiving, Allen certainly had something to be thankful for, with Bass’ clutch field goal giving them the 28-25 win following a fiery Detroit comeback. The Bills were ahead 19-14 entering the fourth quarter, but the Lions fought hard and saw an 11-point run tie things up at 25-25 with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

