Purple Heart Vietnam veteran bleeds red, white and blue

by Jim Boyle

Editor

David Michael Hennan, a 76-year-old resident of Elk River, lost his hearing during the Vietnam War, but he never lost his voice.

He speaks in soft, altered tones but his words pack a punch when he’s sharing the stories of his wartime experiences.

The recipient of both a Bronze Star and Purple Heart has a phenomenal memory, and unlike many soldiers who were stricken by PTSD and the lousy reception they got upon their return home, he has a willingness to share his stories.

Maybe it’s because he wasn’t subjected to the battery of insults and disrespect other Vietnam veterans heard, but he shares more than most Vietnam veterans do. He even tells of grisly details that have been known to cause post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Dad never struggled with that (PTSD),” said Matt Hennan, one of David’s two sons.

David Hennan is proud of his service to the country and is especially appreciative of the respect he commands nowadays when he dons one of many military hats he has gotten or been gifted.

They serve as conversation starters and inspiration for many to pick up his tab at area restaurants, especially on Veterans Day.

Hennan is bothered that it is believed to have been experimental medicine that took his hearing while he was laid up in a hospital bed recuperating from the bloody battle of Dragon Gulch that nearly claimed his life.

He wishes the medical care had been better and is less apt to seek out medical advancements that could address his hearing, Matt said.

As a member of the 25th Infantry Division, Hennan was in Company A, 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry. They were known as the Golden Dragons.

The group was a mix of men experienced in combat and others more like Hennan who were new to the battlefields.

Hennan recalls arriving in Vietnam and being asked if he had experience with tanks. He had none.

He pushed for an infantry assignment and a machine gun to go with it so he didn’t feel naked. After securing that, he worked on acquiring ammunition.

On the fateful day of Oct. 23, 1966, the Golden Dragons trekked across the densely-wooded slopes of Pleiku, Vietnam when a fierce fight broke out.

The Americans would kill 24 enemy soldiers and capture two others, according to the Nov. 8, 1966, edition of the Stars and Stripes.

During the battle Hennan was shot a couple of times in the back and shoulder while running from enemy fire before he fell to the ground and played dead for some Viet Cong soldiers who trampled over him.

That wasn’t even his closest call.

He and five other soldiers were pinned down at one point by enemy machine gun fire, according to a report in the Minneapolis newspaper.

An information service officer reported he and his sergeant heard an enemy soldier pop the pin on a grenade behind a log during a lull in the fighting.

“Grenade!” the sergeant hollered as the explosive device hurtled into their midst, the Tribune reported.

“I had my machine gun on my lap and I was trying to get it unjammed when (the grenade) fell through my lap and onto the ground,” Hennan recalled.

He coolly and immediately grabbed the explosive device and launched it back toward the vicinity of where it came from.

“My commander yelled, ‘You got ’em,’” Hennan said.

More importantly, the grenade didn’t go off in or near their bunker, or he and five U.S. Army soldiers would have been mortally wounded at once, the Minneapolis paper reported.

Experienced soldiers said the grenades used by the Viet Cong exploded three seconds after the pin was pulled and the time of detonation.

“The guys around me told me they were convinced they would have froze,” Hennan said.

The skinny yet muscular 6-foot, 3-inch Hennan, who played football for Farmington High School two fall seasons before, was taken to a wartime medical facility to be patched up before being sent back to the United States.

He would waste away, bottoming out at 110 pounds. He had shrapnel wounds and an infection developed in his leg that could have resulted in amputation. Doctors addressed his wounds in ways Hennan felt were unorthodox, but fortunately he never had to have his leg amputated.

He might, however, have suffered a worse fate to his way of thinking. One day when he was turning the volume dial on a bedside radio, a nurse hollered at him, “Turn that down.”

“I couldn’t hear it,” he said.

That began his journey into a world of being deaf. He chose early on to pass on learning sign language in favor keeping his vocal chords alive and working.

Looking back he thinks losing a leg might have been better than losing his hearing. He could have gotten a prosthetic like others he knew.

The highlight of his wartime hospital stay was a visit by movie star John Wayne, who showed up and presented Hennan with his Purple Heart, he said.

Hennan recalled with a tear-induced sparkle in his eyes that he “thanked him and shook his hand.”

As a young man

Prior to enlisting, some of the toughest assignments Hennan had were dealing with a knee injury that ended his football playing days and driving a 1953 Buick to pick up his mother from her job as a waitress at a Rosemount diner in a Minnesota blizzard.

He graduated in June 1965. Hennan decided to follow in his brothers’ footsteps before his number was called. They had joined the Navy. Hennen chose the Army. Ironically, he was served notice the same day he enlisted.

Hennan trained at several locations — starting with the base in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, with stops in Maryland, Louisiana and Hawaii — all while he thought he was headed for Korea. He later learned he was being flown to Vietnam instead.

“You knew you were in hell right away,” Hennan said, “It was so hot on the (passenger jet) plane.”

The Army served the men steak. “It was the best steak I ever had,” Hennan said.

For some, it turned out to be the equivalent of a last supper.

Hennan said 56 of his comrades died in the war, including an infantryman who lost both his legs first before taking his own life. He completed a suicide after his wife came to see him and darted out of the medical facility.

Hennan eventually returned to Minnesota and spent 32 years working as a baker for a series of bakeries that were bought and sold through the years. He married Connie Jean Chrissis from Dickinson, North Dakota. The couple raised two children in Elk River, Matt and Mike, before moving to Coon Rapids.

“He’s my hero,” Matt said of his father. “I thank him for everything he did for us.”

Matt continues to live in Elk River, and he convinced his dad to move back and live at Elk River Senior Living after Connie died.

Veterans Day remains a special day for the whole Hennan family, including two grandkids, Connor and Carter Hennan, who attend school in the Elk River Area School District.

It has become a tradition for David’s son Matt to buy his father a hat or some other military apparel every year when he goes to the Minnesota State Fair.

David Hennan wears his military hats and attire proudly. They tell part of his story. And when asked, he often tells more of it. The Vietnam War may have led to the loss of his hearing, but his voice and pride in America are as strong as ever.