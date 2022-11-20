ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

Purple Heart Vietnam veteran bleeds red, white and blue

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdXeT_0jHte45100

by Jim Boyle

Editor

David Michael Hennan, a 76-year-old resident of Elk River, lost his hearing during the Vietnam War, but he never lost his voice.

He speaks in soft, altered tones but his words pack a punch when he’s sharing the stories of his wartime experiences.

The recipient of both a Bronze Star and Purple Heart has a phenomenal memory, and unlike many soldiers who were stricken by PTSD and the lousy reception they got upon their return home, he has a willingness to share his stories.

Maybe it’s because he wasn’t subjected to the battery of insults and disrespect other Vietnam veterans heard, but he shares more than most Vietnam veterans do. He even tells of grisly details that have been known to cause post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Dad never struggled with that (PTSD),” said Matt Hennan, one of David’s two sons.

David Hennan is proud of his service to the country and is especially appreciative of the respect he commands nowadays when he dons one of many military hats he has gotten or been gifted.

They serve as conversation starters and inspiration for many to pick up his tab at area restaurants, especially on Veterans Day.

Hennan is bothered that it is believed to have been experimental medicine that took his hearing while he was laid up in a hospital bed recuperating from the bloody battle of Dragon Gulch that nearly claimed his life.

He wishes the medical care had been better and is less apt to seek out medical advancements that could address his hearing, Matt said.

As a member of the 25th Infantry Division, Hennan was in Company A, 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry. They were known as the Golden Dragons.

The group was a mix of men experienced in combat and others more like Hennan who were new to the battlefields.

Hennan recalls arriving in Vietnam and being asked if he had experience with tanks. He had none.

He pushed for an infantry assignment and a machine gun to go with it so he didn’t feel naked. After securing that, he worked on acquiring ammunition.

On the fateful day of Oct. 23, 1966, the Golden Dragons trekked across the densely-wooded slopes of Pleiku, Vietnam when a fierce fight broke out.

The Americans would kill 24 enemy soldiers and capture two others, according to the Nov. 8, 1966, edition of the Stars and Stripes.

During the battle Hennan was shot a couple of times in the back and shoulder while running from enemy fire before he fell to the ground and played dead for some Viet Cong soldiers who trampled over him.

That wasn’t even his closest call.

He and five other soldiers were pinned down at one point by enemy machine gun fire, according to a report in the Minneapolis newspaper.

An information service officer reported he and his sergeant heard an enemy soldier pop the pin on a grenade behind a log during a lull in the fighting.

“Grenade!” the sergeant hollered as the explosive device hurtled into their midst, the Tribune reported.

“I had my machine gun on my lap and I was trying to get it unjammed when (the grenade) fell through my lap and onto the ground,” Hennan recalled.

He coolly and immediately grabbed the explosive device and launched it back toward the vicinity of where it came from.

“My commander yelled, ‘You got ’em,’” Hennan said.

More importantly, the grenade didn’t go off in or near their bunker, or he and five U.S. Army soldiers would have been mortally wounded at once, the Minneapolis paper reported.

Experienced soldiers said the grenades used by the Viet Cong exploded three seconds after the pin was pulled and the time of detonation.

“The guys around me told me they were convinced they would have froze,” Hennan said.

The skinny yet muscular 6-foot, 3-inch Hennan, who played football for Farmington High School two fall seasons before, was taken to a wartime medical facility to be patched up before being sent back to the United States.

He would waste away, bottoming out at 110 pounds. He had shrapnel wounds and an infection developed in his leg that could have resulted in amputation. Doctors addressed his wounds in ways Hennan felt were unorthodox, but fortunately he never had to have his leg amputated.

He might, however, have suffered a worse fate to his way of thinking. One day when he was turning the volume dial on a bedside radio, a nurse hollered at him, “Turn that down.”

“I couldn’t hear it,” he said.

That began his journey into a world of being deaf. He chose early on to pass on learning sign language in favor keeping his vocal chords alive and working.

Looking back he thinks losing a leg might have been better than losing his hearing. He could have gotten a prosthetic like others he knew.

The highlight of his wartime hospital stay was a visit by movie star John Wayne, who showed up and presented Hennan with his Purple Heart, he said.

Hennan recalled with a tear-induced sparkle in his eyes that he “thanked him and shook his hand.”

As a young man

Prior to enlisting, some of the toughest assignments Hennan had were dealing with a knee injury that ended his football playing days and driving a 1953 Buick to pick up his mother from her job as a waitress at a Rosemount diner in a Minnesota blizzard.

He graduated in June 1965. Hennan decided to follow in his brothers’ footsteps before his number was called. They had joined the Navy. Hennen chose the Army. Ironically, he was served notice the same day he enlisted.

Hennan trained at several locations — starting with the base in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, with stops in Maryland, Louisiana and Hawaii — all while he thought he was headed for Korea. He later learned he was being flown to Vietnam instead.

“You knew you were in hell right away,” Hennan said, “It was so hot on the (passenger jet) plane.”

The Army served the men steak. “It was the best steak I ever had,” Hennan said.

For some, it turned out to be the equivalent of a last supper.

Hennan said 56 of his comrades died in the war, including an infantryman who lost both his legs first before taking his own life. He completed a suicide after his wife came to see him and darted out of the medical facility.

Hennan eventually returned to Minnesota and spent 32 years working as a baker for a series of bakeries that were bought and sold through the years. He married Connie Jean Chrissis from Dickinson, North Dakota. The couple raised two children in Elk River, Matt and Mike, before moving to Coon Rapids.

“He’s my hero,” Matt said of his father. “I thank him for everything he did for us.”

Matt continues to live in Elk River, and he convinced his dad to move back and live at Elk River Senior Living after Connie died.

Veterans Day remains a special day for the whole Hennan family, including two grandkids, Connor and Carter Hennan, who attend school in the Elk River Area School District.

It has become a tradition for David’s son Matt to buy his father a hat or some other military apparel every year when he goes to the Minnesota State Fair.

David Hennan wears his military hats and attire proudly. They tell part of his story. And when asked, he often tells more of it. The Vietnam War may have led to the loss of his hearing, but his voice and pride in America are as strong as ever.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
OSCEOLA, WI
MinnPost

Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues

This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota

A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin brothers caught with more guns while on probation for modifying guns with auto sears

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twin brothers in the metro area have pleaded guilty after they were found to be in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition while being on probation for a separate weapons conviction, according to officials.  The U.S. Attorney's Office says Quantez Demarco Ward and Cortez Demario Ward, both 19 years old, pleaded guilty on Monday to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and illegal possession of ammunition as a felon, respectively. At the beginning of the year, both brothers were charged in Hennepin County District Court for modifying firearms with auto sears. They pleaded guilty to those charges and...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
tcbmag.com

Kashkari: To Remain Competitive, Minnesota Needs More People

If Minnesota wants to remain competitive regionally and nationally, we’re going to need more people to move here. That was one of the takeaways from a recent Minnesota Chamber of Commerce luncheon discussion with Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Citing a slew...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

When trail goes cold, she turns up the heat: Minnesota Cold Case Consultant solves crimes, comforts families

Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka is a place where most stories come to an end. But for two women, it marked the beginning of a friendship born out of tragedy and mutual grief. Four years ago, Sandy Anderson was visiting her son Robbie’s grave. The 19-year-old’s mysterious death in December 2009 was ruled a ‘Sudden Unexplained Death’ by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
ANOKA, MN
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitiesgeek.com

Elijah Wood and Sean Astin Charm the Crowd at Twin Cities Con

At Twin Cities Con earlier this month, I had the opportunity to attend the panel “Journey to Middle Earth with Elijah Wood and Sean Astin.” My original intent was to take a few photos for Twin Cities Geek and move on, but I ended up staying for the whole session because of the Lord of the Rings actors’ magnetic personalities. I’d like to share some of the highlights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
792
Followers
567
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy