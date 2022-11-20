ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

foxla.com

1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
NBC Los Angeles

Victim in Fatal Stabbing Found at Downtown LA Metro Train Stop

A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at a Metro train station near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the area near Fifth and Hill streets where they found the man suffering from stab wounds on the train platform. He died at a hospital.
foxla.com

VIDEO: Suspects break open mailboxes at Montana Mail in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A group of suspects is wanted for targeting mailboxes in Santa Monica. The business owner targeted by the thieves is calling for justice after their mailbox store was broken into twice by the same suspects, with one of the incidents caught on camera. In one of the surveillance videos shared by the business owners, the suspect is seen using a hammer to smash open the mailboxes.
NBC Los Angeles

30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run

California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
KTLA.com

foxla.com

Thieves bust open Santa Monica mailboxes

Two suspects are caught on camera busting open more than a dozen mailboxes. The business owner targeted by the suspect says it's the second time those guys stole mail from his Santa Monica business.
theeastsiderla.com

Highland Park shooting leaves man wounded

Highland Park -- One man was shot this morning following an argument on York Boulevard, according to the LAPD. The shooting occurred at about 5 am in the 4800 block of York following an argument between two men, said Officer Rosario Cervantes with LAPD Media relations. We can provide you...
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
NBC Los Angeles

Man Convicted of Paralyzing Dog in Irvine

Mohammadreza Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident May 26, 2018, when he called police about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. When officers arrived, they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor,
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot and Killed Near Hollywood Homeless Encampment

A man was shot and killed early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk near a homeless encampment. The shooting was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue. Several tents are on the sidewalk in the area. First responders attempted CPR, but the man died at the...
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
KTLA

Winter Wonderland experience coming to L.A. County parks

Snow will be coming to Los Angeles County parks this holiday season. The county announced the return of its “Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland” experience, complete with up to 80 tons of snow, holiday treats, and activities such as arts and crafts, sled runs, and photo opportunities – all completely free. “The Winter Wonderland experience […]
