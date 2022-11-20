Read full article on original website
foxla.com
1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
NBC Los Angeles
Victim in Fatal Stabbing Found at Downtown LA Metro Train Stop
A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at a Metro train station near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the area near Fifth and Hill streets where they found the man suffering from stab wounds on the train platform. He died at a hospital.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Suspects break open mailboxes at Montana Mail in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A group of suspects is wanted for targeting mailboxes in Santa Monica. The business owner targeted by the thieves is calling for justice after their mailbox store was broken into twice by the same suspects, with one of the incidents caught on camera. In one of the surveillance videos shared by the business owners, the suspect is seen using a hammer to smash open the mailboxes.
1 Injured in Hollywood Gas Station Shooting
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot while in an SUV at an Arco gas station before being taken to a Hollywood urgent care by friends… Read more "1 Injured in Hollywood Gas Station Shooting"
NBC Los Angeles
30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run
California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
KTLA.com
Man dies after being found stabbed at Los Angeles subway station
A man died Wednesday morning after he was found at a Los Angeles Metro Rail station suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was found by Los Angeles police officers around 1:15 a.m. at the Pershing Square subway station at the intersection of 5th and Hill streets in downtown. Video...
foxla.com
Thieves bust open Santa Monica mailboxes
Two suspects are caught on camera busting open more than a dozen mailboxes. The business owner targeted by the suspect says it's the second time those guys stole mail from his Santa Monica business.
theeastsiderla.com
Highland Park shooting leaves man wounded
Highland Park -- One man was shot this morning following an argument on York Boulevard, according to the LAPD. The shooting occurred at about 5 am in the 4800 block of York following an argument between two men, said Officer Rosario Cervantes with LAPD Media relations. We can provide you...
foxla.com
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Convicted of Paralyzing Dog in Irvine
Mohammadreza Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident May 26, 2018, when he called police about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. When officers arrived, they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor,
NBC Los Angeles
Thieves Steal Watches, Jewelry and More in Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Robbery
A man in his 20s was injured in a home invasion robbery Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills. Nour Atta, a social media influencer who runs the Stock Hours chat, said was visiting Los Angeles on a business trip from New York. He was sleeping alone in the rental home when the armed intruders entered, possibly through an unlocked door.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot and Killed Near Hollywood Homeless Encampment
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk near a homeless encampment. The shooting was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue. Several tents are on the sidewalk in the area. First responders attempted CPR, but the man died at the...
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Wonderland Events Coming to LA County Parks. Here's When and Where
Los Angeles County Parks will host a Winter Wonderland this December with 40 to 80 tons of snow at 34 different parks. Parks After Dark welcomes people of all ages to participate in the biggest event yet. The parks will be transformed from Dec 2 to 17 with varying times...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Every Child Deserves a Nice Christmas': How to Help Children of Farmworkers
Farmworkers and their families in Oxnard are feeling the squeeze of inflation like many across the nation, and a nonprofit in California is trying to ease the burden by gathering donations ahead of Christmas, which otherwise might be very bleak. “Families are in great need,” said Magybet Mendez, one of...
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff’s academy crash
One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said.
Winter Wonderland experience coming to L.A. County parks
Snow will be coming to Los Angeles County parks this holiday season. The county announced the return of its “Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland” experience, complete with up to 80 tons of snow, holiday treats, and activities such as arts and crafts, sled runs, and photo opportunities – all completely free. “The Winter Wonderland experience […]
