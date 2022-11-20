ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Anthony Davis Has Monster Game in Lakers 115-105 Loss to Suns, Patrick Beverley Ejected

Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Suns, playing without point guard Chris Paul for the seventh straight game, have beaten the Lakers five straight times in regular season play — eight counting the last three games of their 2020-21 playoff series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 14 points in helping the Nets to a 127-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving had missed eight games since he was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.47 points per matchup before their game on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Averaging 131.5 points in their past six games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Santi Aldama playing with Grizzlies' bench unit on Tuesday night

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama will come off the bench after Jaren Jackson Jr. was named Tuesday's starting forward. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Aldama to produce 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Grizzlies' Ja Morant returns to action, scores 34 in loss to Kings

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant returned to action Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Morant finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists while playing 34 minutes in Memphis’ 113-109 loss to Sacramento. After originally being ruled doubtful then questionable, Morant returned to the lineup after...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy