Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
Kings-Grizzlies gameday live: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane updates; can Sacramento win again?
Latest injury updates on Ja Morant and Desmond Bane as the Kings put their six-game winning streak on the line against the Grizzlies.
"Steph's a God but Yuta's definitely knocking 'em down right now –Kevin Durant approves of Yuta Watanabe’s hot shooting for the Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant praises Yuta Watanabe’s hot shooting comparing him to Steph Curry
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
NBC Los Angeles
Anthony Davis Has Monster Game in Lakers 115-105 Loss to Suns, Patrick Beverley Ejected
Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Suns, playing without point guard Chris Paul for the seventh straight game, have beaten the Lakers five straight times in regular season play — eight counting the last three games of their 2020-21 playoff series.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Grizzlies Insider: Memphis players give thanks this week
The Grizzlies have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. On Wednesday, the team of players, coaches and support staff will partner with MyTownMiracles to assemble Thanksgiving baskets for 100 families across the city.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Loses Out On Western Conference Player Of The Week Honors To Kings’ De’Aaron Fox
The NBA announced that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox took home Western Conference Player of the Week honors for Nov. 14-20. He received the honor over the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In the Eastern Conference, Tyrese...
Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 14 points in helping the Nets to a 127-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving had missed eight games since he was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility.
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.47 points per matchup before their game on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Averaging 131.5 points in their past six games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama playing with Grizzlies' bench unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama will come off the bench after Jaren Jackson Jr. was named Tuesday's starting forward. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Aldama to produce 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Pelicans Crush Short-Handed Warriors in Zion's Return
The New Orleans Pelicans played their most dominant game of the season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
Earlier this season, the Memphis Grizzlies went into a game against the Sacramento Kings as the hot team. The Kings were introducing a new lineup that added rookie Keegan Murray with hopes of providing a spark. Now the Grizzlies (10-7) are short-handed and the Kings are one of the hottest...
Ja Morant upgraded to questionable ahead of Memphis Grizzlies game vs. Sacramento Kings
Ja Morant may be healing at a faster rate than anticipated. The Memphis Grizzlies updated Morant to questionable ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Morant was initially listed as doubtful on Monday. He'll undergo testing ahead of the game to determine if he will be able to play. ...
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant returns to action, scores 34 in loss to Kings
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant returned to action Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Morant finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists while playing 34 minutes in Memphis’ 113-109 loss to Sacramento. After originally being ruled doubtful then questionable, Morant returned to the lineup after...
Jamal Murray's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
Comments / 0