Elderly Illinois couple has waited 2 years for city to fix sinkhole problem
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn’t been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep. Elderly...
Duty calls: New military assignment prompts Metro East pizza shop to seek new owner
O'FALLON, Ill — Husband-and-wife duo Cory and Brittany Flament lived their version of the American Dream by opening their own pizza shop back in 2015, Cory said. But now their lives are taking them in a new direction. Cory Flament, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy who has...
Person dead after crash on I-255 near Highway 15 in St. Clair County
Several crashes occurred overnight ahead of a busy travel day.
UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois
Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois
After a recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this Illinois highway which runs through the entire state, has now been dubbed the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
WATCH: Chicken tries to escape garage with Illinois delivery driver
MINOOKA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Amazon delivery driver in the southern Chicago suburbs found himself in an odd situation during one his stops. He was trying to drop off a package without letting something inside the home walk out. That something was a chicken named Fancy. The driver’s encounter with Fancy was captured on a […]
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
13-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in St. Clair County drive-by shooting Saturday
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 13-year-old was killed, and three other teens were injured after a drive-by shooting in the Washington Park community of St. Clair County Saturday. Johnny McCline, a Mason/Clark Middle School student, was shot and killed. The other students were shot and survived their injuries.
Is it illegal to throw leaves in the trash in Illinois?
CHICAGO - Here is a fact that you may not have been aware of. It is illegal in Illinois to throw fallen leaves out with the trash. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Environmental experts say it is better...
Hunting incident leaves 11-year-old boy dead
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a hunting incident in the Town of Seneca left an 11-year-old boy dead Sunday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the DNR said a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. However, the firearm discharged, striking...
Don't veer for deer. Deer mating season reaches peak in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s that time of year when we see deer all over the roads, and officials are urging Missouri drivers to be extra cautious. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, we are currently in the height of deer mating season, and it’s important to be extra vigilant at dawn and dusk.
After St. Louis teen's death, Florida seeking fine of more than $250K against freefall ride operator
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture announced a fine "exceeding $250,000" against the operator of a ride after a St. Louis teen fell to his death in March. Tyre Sampson, 14, was on spring break at the time of the March 24 accident. He slipped from his...
Police identify St. Charles man they killed in shootout
Authorities have identified the man who police shot and killed during a standoff Saturday in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Keep An Eye Out for “Frost Flowers” Like The Ones Photographed in Illinois
As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a man police considered dangerous in St. Francois County. The sheriff’s department said 45-year-old Jimmy Dale Hicks was spotted walking on U.S. Highway 67 on Monday. Deputies took him into custody without any problems. The St. Francois County...
Drunk Illinois Woman Calls 911 Several Times From Walmart Parking Lot
A highly intoxicated Illinois woman called 911 several times from a Wisconsin Walmart parking lot...for no reason. Kenosha News. When I start reading a story the originates from a Walmart parking lot, I know this should be good. Karen A. Kline was arrested for a BUNCH of charges...and she basically...
Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, Mo.
A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
