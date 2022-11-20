ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns center Ethan Pocic ruled out of game against Bills with knee injury

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlgLk_0jHtcGNE00

Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury.

The injury happened early in the first quarter. Pocic stepped into the role as a starter after two other centers were injured earlier this season and has been a staple of the offensive line, playing at an elite level all year.

RELATED: Browns lose second center in a week to knee injury

Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in August and Nick Harris suffered a knee injury during the second play of the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt has stepped into the position as a third string option. Froholdt has been moved around the line throughout the season, filling in for injured starters.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Happy Thanksgiving!

It’s Thanksgiving, so it’s time to get all the last-minute things at the store you forgot (no fun at all), loosen the belt, and be ready for food, family, and football (generally, a lot of fun). If you’re in personnel for an NFL team, it’s also time to get serious about the 2023 NFL draft. Whether you’re a Super Bowl contender or playing out the string in a hopeless season, area scouts are reporting to head scouts and directors of player personnel, and general managers and coaching staffs are getting their voices in, as well.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

College football world reacts to Matt Rhule report

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been a popular name amongst a number of high-profile college football coaching vacancies after he was fired by Carolina earlier this year. A new report on Wednesday will certainly continue speculation around Rhule. According to Steve Sipple of On3 Sports, Rhule is “back in play” to fill Read more... The post College football world reacts to Matt Rhule report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LINCOLN, NE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy