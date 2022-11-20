Browns center Ethan Pocic ruled out of game against Bills with knee injury

Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury.

The injury happened early in the first quarter. Pocic stepped into the role as a starter after two other centers were injured earlier this season and has been a staple of the offensive line, playing at an elite level all year.

RELATED: Browns lose second center in a week to knee injury

Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in August and Nick Harris suffered a knee injury during the second play of the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt has stepped into the position as a third string option. Froholdt has been moved around the line throughout the season, filling in for injured starters.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.