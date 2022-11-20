ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eWsL_0jHtbRnm00

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Check your tickets, New York.

Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and  Webster. They were bought at:

  • 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket sold at this location is worth $6,634.50
  • St. Gabriel Pharmacy, located at 18 W. Burnside Avenue in the Bronx. The ticket sold at this location is worth $6,444.00
  • Wegmans #66, located at 900 Holt Road in Webster.  The ticket sold at this location is worth $6,444.00

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ:

Barbara M
3d ago

love to hear more then one person winning lotto..a lot of us falling on hard times God Bless

