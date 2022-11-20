ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santi Aldama playing with Grizzlies' bench unit on Tuesday night

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama will come off the bench after Jaren Jackson Jr. was named Tuesday's starting forward. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Aldama to produce 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant returns to action, scores 34 in loss to Kings

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant returned to action Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Morant finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists while playing 34 minutes in Memphis’ 113-109 loss to Sacramento. After originally being ruled doubtful then questionable, Morant returned to the lineup after...
Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List

It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
