Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
"Steph's a God but Yuta's definitely knocking 'em down right now –Kevin Durant approves of Yuta Watanabe’s hot shooting for the Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant praises Yuta Watanabe’s hot shooting comparing him to Steph Curry
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
Kings And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Tennessee.
Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies odds, picks and predictions
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-7) welcome the Sacramento Kings (9-6) to the FedEx Forum Tuesday with tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. Grizzlies odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Grizzlies lost 127-115 to the Brooklyn...
Ja Morant upgraded to questionable ahead of Memphis Grizzlies game vs. Sacramento Kings
Ja Morant may be healing at a faster rate than anticipated. The Memphis Grizzlies updated Morant to questionable ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Morant was initially listed as doubtful on Monday. He'll undergo testing ahead of the game to determine if he will be able to play. ...
Pelicans Crush Short-Handed Warriors in Zion's Return
The New Orleans Pelicans played their most dominant game of the season.
Jamal Murray's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama playing with Grizzlies' bench unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama will come off the bench after Jaren Jackson Jr. was named Tuesday's starting forward. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Aldama to produce 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant returns to action, scores 34 in loss to Kings
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant returned to action Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Morant finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists while playing 34 minutes in Memphis’ 113-109 loss to Sacramento. After originally being ruled doubtful then questionable, Morant returned to the lineup after...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List
It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
Comments / 0